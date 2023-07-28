Daiya Cheezecake Review: A Creamy, Dairy-Free Cheesecake That Tastes Like The Real Thing

Daiya — pronounced "Day-ah" — is the brainchild of co-founders Andre Kroecher and Greg Blake. The company was established in 2008 in Vancouver, B.C., as a plant-forward food manufacturer, with a passion for creating deliciously dairy-free products. Its name, which unites the word "dairy" with the Sanskrit word for loving, kindness, and compassion, "Dayaa," represents the heart of why these entrepreneurs invented the brand. They wanted to provide anyone wanting or needing to pursue a dairy-free lifestyle — whether because of allergies, a commitment to being more environmentally sustainable, or health reasons — a high-quality product that could bring people together around a table to enjoy the foods they love.

The brand's original plant-based shredded mozzarella and cheddar took the Natural Products Expo West by storm in 2009. It has since expanded to include gluten-free pizza, vegetable crust pizza, flatbreads, dairy-free dressings, and all manner of cheeze products, from mac & cheeze to sauce, blocks, sticks, cream, and, of course, Cheezecake. These Cheezecakes come in five flavors: New York, Chocolate, Strawberry, Key Lime, and Pumpkin Spice. We had the opportunity to sample the first three and were not disappointed. Let's look at how we ranked these mock cheesecakes and how they compare with their animal byproduct-based counterparts.