Daiya Cheezecake Review: A Creamy, Dairy-Free Cheesecake That Tastes Like The Real Thing
Daiya — pronounced "Day-ah" — is the brainchild of co-founders Andre Kroecher and Greg Blake. The company was established in 2008 in Vancouver, B.C., as a plant-forward food manufacturer, with a passion for creating deliciously dairy-free products. Its name, which unites the word "dairy" with the Sanskrit word for loving, kindness, and compassion, "Dayaa," represents the heart of why these entrepreneurs invented the brand. They wanted to provide anyone wanting or needing to pursue a dairy-free lifestyle — whether because of allergies, a commitment to being more environmentally sustainable, or health reasons — a high-quality product that could bring people together around a table to enjoy the foods they love.
The brand's original plant-based shredded mozzarella and cheddar took the Natural Products Expo West by storm in 2009. It has since expanded to include gluten-free pizza, vegetable crust pizza, flatbreads, dairy-free dressings, and all manner of cheeze products, from mac & cheeze to sauce, blocks, sticks, cream, and, of course, Cheezecake. These Cheezecakes come in five flavors: New York, Chocolate, Strawberry, Key Lime, and Pumpkin Spice. We had the opportunity to sample the first three and were not disappointed. Let's look at how we ranked these mock cheesecakes and how they compare with their animal byproduct-based counterparts.
What does the Daiya Strawberry Cheezecake taste like?
Although we ranked the Strawberry Cheezecake at the bottom of our list, that isn't saying much. We thought each of these Cheezecakes were superior to any other plant-based cheesecake-like product we have ever sampled. That said, this flavor had the most distinctly sour palate of the bunch. Though this sourness was not unpleasant, it's the very first thing you notice when you bite into the cake. And while strawberries are the primary fruit listed in the ingredients, the cake had more of a multi-berry taste, which we enjoyed, but not as we would have liked.
Its texture, though reminiscent of cheesecake, was slightly denser than the other three flavors we tried. Its gluten-free crust had the essence of a classic graham cracker crust but is firmer and more crumbly. We did notice that the texture improved significantly as the cake warmed up, becoming creamier and less grainy. Our only wish was that it had a bit more strawberry to balance out the tanginess of the filling. If we had to grade this cake, we'd give it a solid B+.
What does the Daiya New York Cheezecake taste like?
We had a difficult time deciding whether to place the New York Cheezecake flavor first or second on our ranking of favorites. From a pure cheesecake perspective, we grew up eating real New York-style cheesecake from authentic Jewish delicatessens. These have a distinctive taste and texture that isn't easy to replicate. Even most dairy cheesecakes are hard–pressed to capture that unique combination of flavors and textures, so we were skeptical. That said, we were not disappointed. This cake screamed Jewish delicatessen to us, and our little deli-loving hearts oozed with nostalgia.
This cheezecake was markedly less sour than the strawberry, with the pure vanilla extract shining through. The texture was smoother, although there is still just a hint of a grainy film that coats your tongue afterward, likely conferred by the pea protein. This was minor, however, and didn't detract from the flavor in any way. And even though the gluten-free crust appeared to be identical to the one on the strawberry cake, for some reason, its texture was less crumbly and dense, creating a more refined balance between filling and crust when you bite into it. Our grade for this cake is a solid A.
What does the Daiya Chocolate Cheezecake taste like?
If you love chocolate as much as we do, you will delight in the Chocolate Cheezecake. Still, we were reticent to rank this in our top spot. Frankly, though it was supposed to be a plant-based facsimile of a cheesecake, it's just a darn good flourless chocolate cake, and we couldn't help wanting to eat more of it. For those seeking a comparison, it almost had the profile of a classic French chocolate mousse with a crust, which is difficult to execute even using dairy. This cheezecake is like a magic trick: we don't understand how they executed it so perfectly, and we don't want to know.
The flavor of this cake was like dark hot chocolate. It wasn't overly sweet or sour and had a smooth texture superior to the other two flavors of Cheezecake we tried. The crust, though seemingly identical to the other two except for the addition of cocoa powder and caramel color, also appeared to have a crisper, more cookie-like texture when we bit into it. The filling and crust were harmonious, and there was no distinct aftertaste or graininess except for a lingering yummy chocolatey richness. Our team of chocolate lovers gave this cake a resounding A+.
Nutritional information for Daiya deliciously dairy-free
The first important aspect of Daiya's nutritional information is that all of its products are manufactured in a facility that is strictly monitored and controlled to ensure that they are free of common allergens, including dairy, soy, gluten, eggs, peanuts, and tree nuts (except for coconut). Ingredients are sourced from suppliers who undergo rigorous vetting for quality and safety. And these ingredients are immediately labeled and separated into designated storage areas to prevent cross-contamination. Production equipment is routinely inspected, cleaned, and sanitized. Finally, every product is inspected by a quality control specialist before distribution to guarantee the accuracy of its allergen claims.
All the cheesecakes we sampled were similar nutritionally, with 480 calories a serving, 29-31 grams of fat, 470-530 milligrams of sodium, 22-29 grams of sugar, and 3-4 grams of protein. However, something we thought was misleading was the way each serving size was labeled. Each container indicates that it has three servings. This means that the cake, roughly six inches in diameter, would have to be cut into three equal slices to match the information per serving on the label. It is far more likely that this would be cut into four or six equal slices, so it would be helpful if the serving sizes on the nutritional label matched up more directly with how you would slice these cakes. This would give consumers a better indication of what they are likely consuming.
Where you can find Daiya deliciously dairy-free cheezecakes and how much will they set you back?
Daiya sells its products in most major grocery store chains. That said, you may have some trouble obtaining its offerings in rural areas. Fortunately, there is a Product Locator on Daiya's website where you can search for the nearest retailer by your zip code. These items can be purchased by independent restaurants and other food service industry professionals in bulk. A Google search indicated you can purchase a cheezecake for anywhere from $5.99 to $10.99, depending upon the retailer.
Each of these cheezecakes is sold frozen, and before thawing, you should remove their packaging or they will stick to the plastic cover, damaging them as they thaw. They should take about five to six hours to thaw in the refrigerator on a platter. Then, once you slice and plate them, allow the cheezecake to remain at room temperature for about 20 minutes before serving to obtain the ideal texture.
If you forget to thaw the cakes before you need them, you can let them sit unwrapped at room temperature for about 30 minutes on a platter. Once you slice and plate them, give them an additional 45 minutes at room temperature to warm to the perfect texture. And never refreeze these cheezecakes. For best quality, they ought to be consumed within 48 hours of thawing.
Final thoughts about Daiya deliciously dairy-free
Perhaps the best endorsement we could give these cheesecakes is that if you didn't know they were plant-based, you probably wouldn't guess it. They were not only convincing, they were tasty. We would proudly serve these cheezecakes at any dinner party as an elegant option that doesn't require a recipe, preparation, or baking. We also appreciate how convenient they are to have on hand in the freezer for impromptu entertaining.
And while some might think the cost is a little high for a cake that's so small, having spent a lot of time baking plant-focused and allergy-safe desserts in a professional setting, we understand both the amount of labor that goes into it as well as the additional cost of procuring high-quality ingredients. We look forward to testing out the other two flavors we didn't have the chance to sample this go around and recommend you give them a taste too! We're sure you won't be disappointed.