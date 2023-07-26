The Labor-Related Reason Taco Bell Is About To Undergo A Sour Cream Shortage

As of 2022, New Dairy Select Milk only produces sour cream, having shut down its fresh milk production in DePere last year. However, the company doesn't only produce sour cream for Taco Bell. The strike could reach other brands, including Wendy's and Hello Fresh, for which the company also supplies its products.

The strike began on July 10, 2023, and remains at an impasse. New Dairy Select Milk released a statement that they are "disappointed" in the employees' decision to strike and that they will "continue to provide [their] products and services to [their] customers." However, New Dairy Select Milk has not yet released a statement regarding the open letter by Tom Strickland released on Wednesday, July 26th.

It's not the first strike that Borden Milk has seen by any stretch. A milk delivery strike all the way back in 1917 led to Borden agreeing to only employ union members going forward. Shortly after that contract expired, however, Borden was accused of intimidation and opposition to union membership, leading to a massive drop in membership in the Teamsters union. The union persisted and continues to negotiate contracts on behalf of members. Let's hope for a happy resolution soon, both for the sake of the workers, and our tacos.