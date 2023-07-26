What You Need To Know About The Latest Ground Beef Salmonella Outbreak

If you've purchased from a ShopRite in one of those three states where the meat was sold, it's best to avoid consuming any 80% lean ground beef until an investigation can better pinpoint exactly where the meat involved came from. As of press time, the CDC has also not specified which specific ShopRite stores were involved in the outbreak. There is also no information on whether ShopRite has pulled the impacted ground beef from store shelves.

Salmonella is a type of food poisoning that commonly affects the digestive system, causing diarrhea and stomach cramps as well as fever. While most people make a full recovery, those with compromised immune systems might be hospitalized if they develop severe illness; death is possible, too, though uncommon. At the time of publication, six people have been hospitalized in this recent ShopRite salmonella outbreak.

ShopRite's beef products have been recalled in the past. Back in 2019, the store's frozen hamburgers sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania were recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. And in 2021, a ShopRite in Shelton, Connecticut recalled its store-made beef products due to possible metal fragments within the meat.