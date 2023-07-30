Canned Cod Liver Is The Secret Ingredient For Amazing Deviled Eggs

While the ingredient may not have the same global culinary clout as others, cod liver is a delicacy in countries such as France, Denmark, Iceland, and Russia. As Icelandic native and chef, Gísli Matt told The Wall Street Journal, "We call cod liver the foie gras of the north." More importantly, for those familiar with cod liver oil, Matt also stressed that the ingredient is much more enjoyable than the supplement but still provides healthy advantages.

A scientific study in The Journal of Nutrition backed his assertions and determined that on top of the large volumes of vitamins A and D it contains, cod liver protein is also easily digested. Moreover, it'll keep your heart chipper with omega-3 fatty acids and may support any health issues relating to anxiety, memory, and mood (via BBC Good Food). And of course, that doesn't even include the auxiliary perks from the eggs.

According to a report published in Nutrients, egg protein is also easy to digest and valuable because of its amino acid content. Eggs assist the muscles surrounding your skeleton and possibly aid with infection, hypotension, and cancer. So, deviled eggs with canned cod liver is a must-try for health-conscious people.