Canned Cod Liver Is The Secret Ingredient For Amazing Deviled Eggs
Pairing fish with eggs may be standard fare depending on where you live, and the duo is a typical breakfast meal eaten worldwide. Nevertheless, there's another way to consume the unique match that doesn't require much cooking and puts a new spin on another long-favored and historically beloved dish: deviled eggs. Introducing canned cod liver to the tasty bite-sized appetizer makes a bright and intriguing difference in flavor. It also has some added benefits, not excluding the nose-to-tail dining approach.
Aside from an uncomplicated preparation, cod liver, like its oil, has a bounty of nutritional value. Additionally, eggs do as well, so it's a win-win on the health front. Besides, the best way to try something new is to incorporate it into something familiar and well-tested as a complementary component. That's why it only makes sense to give deviled eggs prepared with cod liver a try for your next round of hours d'oeuvres.
Cod liver and eggs provide health benefits
While the ingredient may not have the same global culinary clout as others, cod liver is a delicacy in countries such as France, Denmark, Iceland, and Russia. As Icelandic native and chef, Gísli Matt told The Wall Street Journal, "We call cod liver the foie gras of the north." More importantly, for those familiar with cod liver oil, Matt also stressed that the ingredient is much more enjoyable than the supplement but still provides healthy advantages.
A scientific study in The Journal of Nutrition backed his assertions and determined that on top of the large volumes of vitamins A and D it contains, cod liver protein is also easily digested. Moreover, it'll keep your heart chipper with omega-3 fatty acids and may support any health issues relating to anxiety, memory, and mood (via BBC Good Food). And of course, that doesn't even include the auxiliary perks from the eggs.
According to a report published in Nutrients, egg protein is also easy to digest and valuable because of its amino acid content. Eggs assist the muscles surrounding your skeleton and possibly aid with infection, hypotension, and cancer. So, deviled eggs with canned cod liver is a must-try for health-conscious people.
How to make deviled eggs with canned cod liver
There are plenty of recipes online with instructions on how to make deviled eggs with canned cod liver, and they're pretty similar to how you would make a regular batch of these hors d'oeuvres. Granted, you want to start by hard-boiling eggs, then immediately shocking them in an ice bath to stop the cooking process and preserve their color. The greenish-black discoloration around the finished egg yolk occurs when they're not quickly chilled. Although it's not dangerous, the chemically induced response from the sulfur and iron occurs when the egg is overdone.
Next, peel the eggs, slice them along the length, and spoon the yolks into a bowl. Now you'll introduce the cod liver and its oil. There's no need for mayo here because the yolks are an emulsifier and bind with the oil in the cod liver to create that creamy texture everyone loves. After that, it's just down to the supporting components — some people like olives, while others prefer lemon, dill, or onions; it's really up to you.