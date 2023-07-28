Why It's So Essential To Rest Your Yorkshire Pudding Batter

The steps preceding the resting of the batter are as follows: Mix AP flour and eggs together until smooth, then whisk in the milk until a thin batter has formed. This is where you now leave the batter to rest at a cool room temperature for a minimum of 30 minutes and as long as overnight.

A batter that has not had a chance to rest will risk a much smaller rise. Thus the puddings will be chewy rather than airy. A chewy pudding is not appetizing, and a taller height will help those puddings to get a genuinely crispy form and taste. This method of resting applies to cooking Yorkshire puddings in the air fryer, too, so follow this resting tip regardless of the cooking method.

Besides resting, there's cold or room temperature batter: If you cook the batter when it's cold, your puddings are likely to be denser. This is perfect for those who plan to serve gravy inside the puddings, as their more bowl-shaped form will hold gravy well. If you cook the batter when it's at room temperature, it'll more likely have a thinner and crispier form. It's totally up to you and how you plan to use the puddings.