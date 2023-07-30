The 10 Best Donut Shops In Boston

Boston has many claims to fame. Between its key role in the American Revolution, successful sports franchises, and innovative spirit, the city is celebrated for its rich history and lively culture. As a coastal metropolis, Boston is also famous for its seafood, offering up some of the best clam chowder and lobster rolls in the country. But Boston also happens to be a worthwhile destination for all kinds of sweet treats, including the reigning champ of breakfast confections: donuts. With their syrupy glazes, candied crumbles, and sweet fillings, donuts offer a way to basically have dessert for breakfast. And there's no doubt that the simple pairing of a fresh donut with a great cup of coffee is one of life's great joys.

In fact, the Boston cream donut is so delicious that it can be found in donut shops across the country. Glazed with chocolate and filled with creamy vanilla custard, Boston cream donuts are one of the most delicious donuts of all time. Of course, Boston's donut shops have plenty more to offer. But in a huge city like Boston, how should you know which donut shops are worth visiting? Luckily for you, we've taken the time to round up some of our favorites. Whether you're looking for a spot that exclusively specializes in donut holes or an amazing donut shop equipped with a drive-thru for ultimate convenience, we've got you covered. Read on to check out the 10 best donut shops in Boston.