To Avoid Mushy Fried Green Tomatoes, Oil Temperature Is Everything

It takes a lot of patience to wait for home-grown tomatoes to ripen on the vine, which can take approximately six to eight weeks from pollination. However, savvy cooks know there's a tasty cheat when you're waiting for backyard tomatoes to turn red: Sneak a couple of underripe fruits from the vine and make fried green tomatoes.

Made popular by the 1991 movie of the same name, fried green tomatoes are exactly what they sound like — slices of unripened tomatoes that are breaded and pan-fried for a delicious, crispy summertime treat. They're quite simple to make, but you need to get your oil temperature to 360 degrees Fahrenheit before beginning to fry. Otherwise, you'll end up with mushy tomatoes.

If the oil isn't hot enough, the crust on the tomatoes won't become crispy and brown. If its temperature is too cool, you'll soak or boil the tomatoes in warm oil instead. The tomatoes will get soft and break down like they would when sweating vegetables for tomato sauce, the coating will soak up the oil, and your tomatoes will end up greasy. Before you start frying, ensure you have a calibrated frying or candy thermometer so your oil temperature stays within the correct range.