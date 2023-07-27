Paper Towels Are The Easy Fix To Keeping Your Salad Fresh

You may have been taught one of the cardinal rules of making the best salads: Do not, under any circumstances, make your (greens-based) salad ahead of time. Lettuce and other leafy greens wilt quickly and reliably, especially after getting tossed with and being weighed down by other ingredients. Even if you avoid adding dressing, letting the prepped salad sit in the fridge will undoubtedly result in a soggy mess the following day... or will it?

A simple paper towel hack may change everything you thought you knew about storing salad. When storing prepared salad in a plastic container, place a paper towel on top of the salad before covering it with the lid. The paper towel will wick away moisture from the greens and keep the whole thing from becoming overly saturated. As long as you wait to add the dressing until right before serving, the salad will stay crisp and fresh for at least four days.