The Store-Bought Angel Food Cake Hack Chocolate Lovers Need To Try

Angel food cake makes for a great dessert — especially when you have company over — but not everyone can bake from scratch or decorate a cake, so there lies a dilemma. A store-bought cake will do in a pinch, but then you're left with either a pre-frosted dessert that everyone knows you didn't make yourself or a plain, unimaginative loaf. Well, a quick hack will transform that grocery-baked cake into a treat that will impress any guest, especially if they're chocolate lovers. All that's needed is whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and Heath toffee candy bars (you can also include a little booze, like rum, into the equation for a more adult-oriented experience) to elevate any store-bought angel food cake.

The creative hack comes from Barbara Costello — who describes herself as a grandmother to all on her TikTok page BrunchWithBabs — and she also uploaded a video of the process that's already received over 60 thousand likes. Luckily, if Heath bars or rum aren't your thing, you need not fret because that's the beauty of this hack: Aside from the angel food cake (which is different from sponge cake) and whipped cream frosting, the other ingredients are easily swappable.