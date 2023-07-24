Whole Foods' Biometric Palm Scanner Rollout Is Nearly Complete

The old saying "cash is king" has been eliminated from the conversation; contactless payment options have taken over the register transaction. While the phone scan or credit card tap is convenient, what is one to do when they accidentally leave the house without them? Luckily, Whole Foods stores are bringing payment options directly to people's hands.

According to Food & Wine, all Whole Foods locations will offer the Amazon One palm scanner payment methods by the end of 2023. This biometric payment option was first launched in 2021 at selection locations and has continually received positive feedback from customers. Consumers who opt into the Amazon One service have a credit card on file that is linked to their Prime account, which allows the shopper to wave their palm over the scanner, pay, and go on their merry way. After two years of limited use, the company is ready for the widespread rollout. It seems that some people believe that the palm-and-go gives them a hand-up on their shopping experience.

Although convenience can be king, some people originally raised concerns over this type of check-out option. Similar to the self-checkout lane popularized by many retailers, the scan-and-go payment choices can eliminate many a worker's job. Worker-free technology did cause unions to voice their opposition when the concept was first launched.

Whether or not other stores adopt the palm-paying system is up in the air, but one thing is clear: consumers want the check-out experience to be as efficient as possible.