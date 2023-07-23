Costco China's Food Courts Will Delight Mushroom Lovers

While U.S. Costco menus are defined by hot dogs and slices of pepperoni pizza, China's food court treats include various mushroom-centric dishes. According to a Costco Reddit thread, those offerings absolutely deliver and will satisfy any mushroom cravings.

Although the first Costco opened in the U.S. in 1983, China didn't welcome its first outpost of the wholesale retailer until 2019. It was a highly anticipated affair; droves of shoppers rushed to the Shanghai store to get their hands on bulk goods, discounted electronics, and Costco's famous rotisserie chicken, which many people fought over.

According to Time, a customer wrote on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo that "There's no other word to describe Shanghai's Costco but crazy." Now that things have slowed down and Costco China has expanded to three locations, shoppers are sharing their experiences of the members-only store. A central topic of conversation? The mushroom-based items in its food courts.