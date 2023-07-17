The Costco Food Court Treats We Would Travel To China For

Travel is always filled with the wonders of new dishes to try and unique flavors to dive into. While traveling abroad, seeing the familiar neon of McDonald's, Starbucks, or Domino's can be comforting, but it's always intriguing to see place-specific menu items — did you know New Zealand McDonald's has a Big Brekkie Burger? Costco is closely following these other chains and providing some fascinating food court additions that are unique and only available at certain stores. One of the most intriguing international Costco food courts? China.

That's right; some serious culinary wonders exist at the Costco food court located in Shanghai. Picture this: coconut smoothies, mango soft serve, and other sweet delights are all right at your fingertips as you finish or prepare to embark on a Costco shopping adventure. There are some seriously fun and unique treats you won't be able to resist, and a sure demonstration of why you should always visit Costco food courts abroad.