The Blender Tip For Guacamole That Lets The Avocado Shine

To make basic guacamole, you only need a knife to cut the avocado and a fork to mash it up. If you were to use a blender instead, you'd end up with something a lot closer to salsa de aguacate, or avocado salsa. Avocado salsa is made with many of the same ingredients as guacamole, but because they're blended up, sometimes with a splash of water, it has a runnier consistency. Many people prefer it over guacamole because you can taste all the flavors in a single bite, which isn't always the case with guacamole. That's because how you use your blender is important: For the most flavorful guacamole, keep your avocados away from the device and blitz everything else.

Guacamole traditionally calls for mashed avocados and diced-up onion, cilantro, and chili peppers. But when these ingredients are cut into larger chunks, it's easy to end up getting a mouthful of onion or a massive hit of spice. An easy way to prevent this from happening is to simply chop everything more finely. However, using a blender is a much more effective way to go about it.