The High-Quality Frozen Pizza Brand That Delivers Straight From Italy

Honestly, there are some moments when we will happily choose a frozen pizza in lieu of a nice restaurant. (The couch just calls us sometimes, you know?) Still, we do have our standards, and they apply to frozen meals, too. When it comes to frozen pizza, we won't take home just any brand. And contrary to what you might believe, a gourmet frozen pizza is, in fact, possible.

If you're a bit of a frozen pizza snob yourself, then the high-quality pizza from Talia di Napoli might be right up your alley. The brand's personal-size Margherita pizzas currently retail for $125 per 8-pack. This amounts to roughly $16 per pie. Other flavors, like the eggplant parmigiana, go for slightly higher prices around $138 per 8-pack. The ingredients of the pizzas include familiar favorites like sourdough bread, fresh Italian tomatoes, "oro bianco" mozzarella from Campania, and parmesan. The best part of it all? The pizza takes just ten minutes to cook.

If you're wondering why the price tag for this pizza is higher than average, it's because it ships straight from Naples, Italy to your door. (Plus, it's hand-made.) The pizza is able to retain its flavor through this journey because of a special freezing process. (They use liquid nitrogen instead of water.) Talia di Napoli ships its pizzas out within a week, and tracking information is always provided. And unlike other frozen pizzas, this pie also contains no preservatives or GMOs. So there's a lot to rave about.