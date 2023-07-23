The High-Quality Frozen Pizza Brand That Delivers Straight From Italy
Honestly, there are some moments when we will happily choose a frozen pizza in lieu of a nice restaurant. (The couch just calls us sometimes, you know?) Still, we do have our standards, and they apply to frozen meals, too. When it comes to frozen pizza, we won't take home just any brand. And contrary to what you might believe, a gourmet frozen pizza is, in fact, possible.
If you're a bit of a frozen pizza snob yourself, then the high-quality pizza from Talia di Napoli might be right up your alley. The brand's personal-size Margherita pizzas currently retail for $125 per 8-pack. This amounts to roughly $16 per pie. Other flavors, like the eggplant parmigiana, go for slightly higher prices around $138 per 8-pack. The ingredients of the pizzas include familiar favorites like sourdough bread, fresh Italian tomatoes, "oro bianco" mozzarella from Campania, and parmesan. The best part of it all? The pizza takes just ten minutes to cook.
If you're wondering why the price tag for this pizza is higher than average, it's because it ships straight from Naples, Italy to your door. (Plus, it's hand-made.) The pizza is able to retain its flavor through this journey because of a special freezing process. (They use liquid nitrogen instead of water.) Talia di Napoli ships its pizzas out within a week, and tracking information is always provided. And unlike other frozen pizzas, this pie also contains no preservatives or GMOs. So there's a lot to rave about.
How Talia di Napoli began
Let's be honest: The idea of shipping a pizza straight from Italy to America is not entirely logical. So how did Talia di Napoli decide to take the leap?
Simply put, the brand is passionate about Neapolitan pizza and sought to share those signature flavors with the world. While other iterations of pizza exist in America, from a New York slice to Chicago Deep-Dish, they do not have the same qualities as a pie from Naples. The founder of Talia di Napoli, Edouard Freda, recognized that distinction and wanted to make this iconic dish available not just to the lucky folks in his hometown, but to people worldwide.
While the pizza from Talia di Napoli is a bit pricier than your typical frozen 'za, the brand works hard to source the best local ingredients to make the experience worthwhile and has perfected its freezing process to make sure it holds during its journey across the globe. Already it seems that these efforts are paying off since the company has seen rising sales every year since its start in 2017. Don't believe us? See what the fans have to say.
What the pizza-loving customers have to say
If you're not convinced about the taste enough to try it yourself, just look at some customer reviews. One Twitter user hailed the pizza brand for its professional, well-balanced, and smoky flavors. Other fans from a gluten-free subreddit called it the best pizza they've ever had — period. Fans flooded Talia di Napoli's website with equally positive comments, too. Many claimed that they couldn't find a better pizza anywhere else, and some remarked on how impossible it was to believe that the pizza was ever frozen.
Most fans seem to share the opinion that these premium pizzas are it. If the higher price tag is a bit of a buzzkill, we have a few alternative suggestions for the best frozen pizza brands. But hey, there's always a special occasion to look forward to, and if you're struggling to think up a dinner idea, consider ordering a pizza from Talia di Napoli.