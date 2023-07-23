The Reason You Should Stop Throwing Out Cantaloupe Seeds

Have you ever tried roasted pumpkin seeds? Then you should know that cantaloupe seeds have a similar flavor and texture. When roasted, they become crunchy and take on a nutty aroma with a hint of sweetness. Enjoy them as a snack or sprinkle them over salads, oatmeal, crackers, or homemade bread.

Cantaloupe seeds are higher in macronutrients than the actual fruit. For reference, cantaloupe melons have 1.5 grams of protein, 14.4 grams of carbs, and 0.3 grams of fat per cup. By comparison, a 3-ounce serving of cantaloupe seeds offers 20 grams of protein, 30 grams of carbs, and 50 grams of fat. They are also rich in flavonoids, tannins, polyphenols, and other antioxidants, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Foods.

As the researchers note, the antioxidants in cantaloupe seeds may protect against heart disease, cancer, and other illnesses. These health benefits are due to their ability to reduce oxidative stress. On top of that, cantaloupe seeds are perfect as a pick-me-up snack because of their high carb content.