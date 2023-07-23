The Final Thing To Do Before Throwing Out That Crusty Maple Syrup Bottle

You're cleaning out your pantry, and among the old bottles of spices and that long-forgotten jar of canned soup, you find a bottle of Mrs. Butterworth's. There's not a whole lot left in the bottle — just enough to get one more squirt of syrup out of it. While reflex tells you to throw out the bottle, you may find it a shame to waste some perfectly good maple syrup like that.

Maple syrup is good for more than just covering your pancakes, waffles, and French toast. The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association tells us that, in a pinch, maple syrup can be used to replace standard white sugar in many baked goods recipes. Maple syrup can be used to make candies, serve as an ingredient for marinades, or top off ice cream. Even the littlest bit of maple syrup, like that tiny amount left in the bottle, can go a long way. For example, you may notice that your morning cup of coffee seems to be lacking in flavor as of late and could use a burst of sweetness. That tiny amount of maple syrup in your bottle can actually serve to liven up any cup of coffee, whether it's a cold brew or a steaming hot mug of plain black. In fact, the steps to make your maple-infused coffee may even give you some morning exercise.