The 15 Best Burger Joints In Nashville, 2023 Edition

Nashville may be known for its barbecue, but there are also some epic burger joints in Tennessee's capital city. From classic all-American dive bar burgers to modern twists on a beloved favorite, you'll find burger restaurants across the city serving up the juiciest, tastiest, most delicious burgers around.

Whether your burger patty of choice is made from prime grass-fed beef, Wagyu, chicken, turkey, or beans, you're sure to find a hotspot in Nashville to tempt your taste buds and satiate your craving. With so many burger joints to choose from across the city, the only problem you'll have is deciding which one to try!

It's a dilemma indeed, but don't worry — we've rounded up 15 of our favorite burger bars in Nashville for 2023, in no particular order. There's something here to suit all tastes and budgets, from burger joints in East Nashville to Germantown's finest offerings. Want a side of fries with that?