What You Need To Know Before Trying To Make Corn Nuts From Canned Corn

Lifehacker features its own recipe for homemade corn nuts that makes use of an air fryer to create the sought-after crunchy texture. This recipe also calls for nixtamalized kernels but recommends using canned hominy instead of dry. In this case, you'll need to prep the canned hominy so that it's as dry as you can possibly get it to ensure optimum crispness.

Begin by draining the can of hominy to get rid of excess moisture. Next, rinse the kernels and drain them a second time. To reduce moisture even further, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees and deposit the hominy into the basket while preheating. This will ensure that the canned kernels are as dry as you can possibly get them. Once the appliance is finished heating up, you can add a splash of oil and shake the kernels around the basket to ensure they're fully covered. Corn nuts can remain in the air fryer for up to 22 minutes, but you should shake the basket a few times to ensure they cook uniformly. Once they've reached peak crunchiness, add your desired seasoning.

You may be wondering whether an air fryer is an essential component of homemade corn nuts. It's true that you can use other cooking methods, but you should consider which one will work the best.