Dunk Your Oreos In Milk And Freeze Them. You'll Thank Us Later
Oreos and milk go together like peanut butter and jelly or pancakes and maple syrup. Oreo didn't give its cookies the slogan "Milk's Favorite Cookie" for nothing, after all. But while you and everyone else can attest to following the common practice of dunking your Oreos into an ice-cold glass of milk, you may be surprised to learn that some people actually freeze their Oreos after soaking them in milk.
The method of freezing your Oreos is simple. Take the Oreos of your choice and soak them in milk. You can do this with one cookie at a time, soaking each one in a glass of cold milk, or you could fill a small bowl with milk and soak several Oreos at once. However you do it is up to you, but it's important that each cookie absorbs enough milk that it's soft and gets that wet, almost mushy texture. Put the cookies into a plastic sandwich bag and then set them in your freezer until they firm up somewhat.
Why do this, you may ask? This not only makes for a surprisingly delicious treat but, according to some, helps scratch that itch when you crave ice cream.
These frozen Oreos are said to taste like cookies and cream
On the subreddit r/FoodHacks, a user by the name of "u/nbrettie" posted this frozen Oreo trick. Although it remains unclear if the user invented the hack or simply heard about it somewhere, "u/brettie" claims that the frozen, milk-soaked Oreos have a very similar taste and consistency to that of cookies and cream ice cream. The soft, cold crème filling, drenched in milk, plays the role of vanilla ice cream while the malleable chocolate wafers fill in for those semi-soft cookie crumbles.
Other users seemed to be deeply impressed by this trick, going so far as to make several recommendations to build upon the frozen treat. These suggestions included dipping them in chocolate before freezing, dunking the frozen cookies in batter and deep-frying, or blending the Oreos into a milkshake. One user suggested substituting the milk for half-and-half, which, thanks to the higher fat content, would give the cookies a much richer texture.
Although freezing Oreos represents one way to enjoy your cookies, it's not the first time people have experimented with their milk and cookies. These methods range from new ways to dunk your cookies to making your own popsicles.
You can make Oreo popsicles
While making frozen Oreos to satisfy your desire for some cookies and cream ice cream serves as a good way to use up a few Oreos, other methods exist for enjoying your crème-filled cookies when they're frozen. You can actually make popsicles with the exact same ingredients you used for the frozen Oreos. The method involves taking your Oreos and crushing them into bite-sized chunks before combining them with milk. The milk and cookie mixture is then poured into your choice of popsicle mold, whether it's a plastic pre-made mold or the packaging sleeve the Oreos came in. Next, insert a popsicle stick and freeze the mixture until set. Much like the frozen Oreos referenced above, this will give you the same taste of cookies and cream, but in a style more appropriate for an ice cream treat.
Even if you prefer to enjoy dunking your Oreos in milk the traditional way, people have found a way to improve on that too. Unable to fully soak your cookie in milk because you can't fit your fingers in the glass? All you'll need to fix that is a fork. Just stick a fork into the middle of an Oreo and you can dip the Oreo as deep into the milk as you desire. Whether you're freezing or dunking your Oreos, we can all agree there's nothing better than cookies and milk.