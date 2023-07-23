Dunk Your Oreos In Milk And Freeze Them. You'll Thank Us Later

Oreos and milk go together like peanut butter and jelly or pancakes and maple syrup. Oreo didn't give its cookies the slogan "Milk's Favorite Cookie" for nothing, after all. But while you and everyone else can attest to following the common practice of dunking your Oreos into an ice-cold glass of milk, you may be surprised to learn that some people actually freeze their Oreos after soaking them in milk.

The method of freezing your Oreos is simple. Take the Oreos of your choice and soak them in milk. You can do this with one cookie at a time, soaking each one in a glass of cold milk, or you could fill a small bowl with milk and soak several Oreos at once. However you do it is up to you, but it's important that each cookie absorbs enough milk that it's soft and gets that wet, almost mushy texture. Put the cookies into a plastic sandwich bag and then set them in your freezer until they firm up somewhat.

Why do this, you may ask? This not only makes for a surprisingly delicious treat but, according to some, helps scratch that itch when you crave ice cream.