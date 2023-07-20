What Makes A Spanish Gin And Tonic Stand Out From The Classic?

Thankfully, you can make an excellent Spanish gin and tonic at home without any fancy equipment. To start, find a gin with a flavor profile that interests you. If you like fruity and tart drinks, go for a gin that mentions having notes of lemon or citrus on its label. If you prefer more peppery or herb-forward gins, choose one that tends toward those flavors. If you can't tell a gin's flavor profile by reading its label or product description online, you can ask someone at your local liquor store to help you find the right one.

Finding good tonic water is usually easier and requires less research. If your tonic water comes in single-serving glass bottles, you have what you need. As for your glass, you can substitute a red wine glass if you're not ready to commit to buying copa glasses.

Your choice of extra flavorings is completely up to you. Any online or brick-and-mortar liquor store should have a selection of bitters and liqueurs to choose from, and you can accentuate these flavors by adding garnishes such as lemon wedges, whole juniper berries, or fresh herbs. In recent years, abundant and elaborate garnishes have become another signature of the Spanish gin and tonic, so feel free to go as big as you want with those.

Check out our guide on how to make the perfect gin and tonic to learn the steps to mix the drink at home. Then kick back and pretend that you're basking in Basque country.