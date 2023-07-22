The Sour Ingredient You Need To Tone Down Overly-Sweet Caramel

The flavor of caramel is a combination of sweet, buttery, toasted, and rich. But sometimes all you can taste is the sugar. This usually means that the caramel needs a bit more time on the stove. The more it cooks, the more bitter it starts to get, and this bitterness is what balances out the sweetness and gives it that toasted flavor. As long as the sugar doesn't burn, a little bit of extra time on the stove can go a long way in reducing the overwhelming sweetness of your caramel.

Sourness also works to tone down sweetness. You might've seen that some recipes call for adding a bit of lemon juice, but this doesn't affect the flavor in the way you might assume. Instead, due of its intense acidity, it prevents sugar crystals from forming, ensuring your caramel turns out smooth instead of grainy. Another sour ingredient, tamarind paste, will be much more effective at altering the sweetness of your caramel. This is because it has a tartly sweet fruitiness that comes from its main ingredient: tamarind.

Speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald, Malaysian-born chef Tony Tan recounted the importance of the tropical fruit during his childhood, saying, "It was medicine. We also used tamarind water to remove the verdigris from our copperware. We used it in our sambal to add a tangy note and a fruity sweetness. Ripe tamarind can be 10% sugar."