Canned Cocktail Gay Water Aims To Right Bud Light's Lack Of LGBTQ+ Support

Available for purchase starting July 20, newly founded company Gay Water is releasing a line of sugarless pre-mixed vodka soda cocktails into the adult beverage market. Although the cans sport a psychedelic label and packaging meant to catch the eye with its Wonka-esque colors and graphics, the company's mission is one with serious intentions.

"We're creating a brand that creates representation, particularly in spaces where representation is lacking like liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and grocery stores," Gay Water founder Spencer Hoddeson told CNN. "Putting a product with the word gay in the title is representation itself," he stated, desiring to remove some harmful connotations attached to the phrase. The focus on visibility isn't exactly new in the food and beverage industry; there have been many pushes for more physical transparency, as with one notable New York City fine dining restaurant. But the more, the better.

Hoddeson, who is openly queer, also touched on the unveiling as a positive way to sidestep some of the recent backlash Bud Light has seen because of its association with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. However, Bud Light's quiet response to the matter is something the owner of Gay Water intends to address head-on. "The key issue that Bud Light tapped into was the fact that they didn't understand their core audience and know enough about them," he told CNN. "They just went silent, and I think in 2023, you have to be communicating, because people communicate themselves if they're not hearing from you."