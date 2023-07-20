Outback's New Margarita And Menu Items Go All-In On The Hot Honey Trend

Fans of the hot honey craze have a reason to celebrate with the unveiling of Outback Steakhouse's new "Sweet Heat Season" menu. The spicy-sweet offerings will have a narrow run at the restaurant chain — the new menu will only be available from July 26 to October 31, per a press release provided to Daily Meal.

The main attractions of the new menu are the Hot Honey Fried Shrimp and the Hot Honey Fried Chicken. (Seafood lovers can also sample the restaurant's filet and snow crab.) The trio sounds hearty, which could be why the company is also offering a new drink to wash it all down with: the Hot Honey 'Rita.

The adult beverage is an enticing take on the margarita infused with the essence of orange blossom and a cinnamon-sugar rim. The restaurant chain will also provide honey dippers for customers to load their drinks with more hot honey.