What To Keep In Mind When Pairing Beer With Steamed Mussels

Steamed mussels — one of those dishes that just tastes better with an ice-cold beverage, especially a beer. While some prefer their mussels in a wine sauce, beer has often been used to steam these shellfish, mixed with aromatics like onion, garlic, leeks, or fennel. Beer also makes a perfect accompaniment for this simple yet comforting dish, serving as a light, refreshing foil to a meal that can otherwise be heavy with butter and other rich ingredients.

What beer goes best with mussels? That depends. There are tons of ways to tailor classic steamed mussels, from spicy curry sauces to tomatoey, garlicky dishes akin to cioppino. Different beers will pair well with different variations on the dish, but there are a few broad guidelines you can follow for a stellar combination every time.

For classic, no-frills mussel preparations using mild beers or white wines, pair with something equally light like a pilsner. For mussels with tomato-based sauces, pale ales are a fine pairing; this pairing also works well for dishes that contain chorizo, bacon, or other parts of the pig. Finally, if your mussels are spicy, a nice witbier or hefeweizen will help to cool things off.