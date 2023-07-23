The US State That Loves Olive Garden More Than Any Other
California is renowned for its abundance of high-end gourmet restaurants and beverages, as well as its association with esteemed establishments like the legendary Chez Panisse and The French Laundry. It is also home to the iconic Napa Valley wine region. Additionally, California is known for its focus on healthy offerings and boutique foods. However, according to a Yelp report that analyzed various factors and rankings for large popular brands, Californians also have an affinity for dining at Olive Garden.
Yelp, a national ranking website, unveiled its inaugural list of the 50 most beloved brands in the United States, encompassing favorites in the restaurant, food product, and retail sectors. The rankings considered brands with over 200 locations across at least half of the states in the country. These chains also needed to have over 500 reviews, with at least one review for every two locations. Yelp also compiled a list of the most beloved brands by state, and Olive Garden emerged as the top choice in California alone.
How Olive Garden won over California
As many are aware, Olive Garden is an Italian chain renowned for its never-ending breadsticks and salad. With over 900 locations nationwide, it has a presence in every single state. While ubiquity does not guarantee customer satisfaction, Olive Garden ranked 15th on the overall Yelp list and seventh among restaurant brands, surpassing other popular chains such as Red Lobster and California Pizza Kitchen. This indicates that it is not just California placing its trust in the pasta-slinging chain.
Nevertheless, California holds Olive Garden in the highest regard, and a glimpse at Yelp reviews for some of its locations reveals why. A customer from an Olive Garden in San Francisco wrote, "This is the best restaurant ever. The servers are super nice. The breadsticks are perfect. And I love the vibe." Others praise the prompt seating, consistency and quality of the food, and the service. Another review from a different Olive Garden location in the state says, "It's exactly what you would expect and that's not a bad thing. It's consistent and the same food you know you love."
What Californians love about Olive Garden
While Californians on Yelp sing praises to Olive Garden for its service and minimal wait times, the chain's straightforward yet skillfully prepared cuisine has also garnered a devoted fanbase. Unsurprisingly, numerous reviews highlight the delightful trio of soup, salad, and warm breadsticks. As an added bonus, select locations offer a lunch deal that combines these three items at an affordable price.
When it comes to soup options, the Zuppa Toscana takes the spotlight as a crowd favorite. This dish boasts a creamy broth complemented by spicy Italian sausage, kale, and tender potato chunks. As for lunch alternatives, California patrons seem to enjoy downsized versions of beloved dinner entrees such as the Lasagna Classico, Chicken Parmigiana, and Fettucine Alfredo. The three aforementioned dishes also get positive mentions during dinner, particularly when ordered as part of the Tour of Italy. This mouthwatering dish graciously presents all three entrees on a single plate. For appetizers, Yelpers highly recommend indulging in the fried calamari and the Stuffed Ziti Fritta. And if you happen to leave room for dessert, the Black Tie Mousse Cake is said to be an absolute must-try.