The US State That Loves Olive Garden More Than Any Other

California is renowned for its abundance of high-end gourmet restaurants and beverages, as well as its association with esteemed establishments like the legendary Chez Panisse and The French Laundry. It is also home to the iconic Napa Valley wine region. Additionally, California is known for its focus on healthy offerings and boutique foods. However, according to a Yelp report that analyzed various factors and rankings for large popular brands, Californians also have an affinity for dining at Olive Garden.

Yelp, a national ranking website, unveiled its inaugural list of the 50 most beloved brands in the United States, encompassing favorites in the restaurant, food product, and retail sectors. The rankings considered brands with over 200 locations across at least half of the states in the country. These chains also needed to have over 500 reviews, with at least one review for every two locations. Yelp also compiled a list of the most beloved brands by state, and Olive Garden emerged as the top choice in California alone.