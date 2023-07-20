The Deliciously Crunchy Way To Level Up The Flavor Of Potato Salad
Potato salad is enjoyed worldwide. Available in a wide variety of forms, all salads celebrate the round starchy vegetable. One combines sliced potatoes, creamy mayonnaise, bouncy boiled eggs, tangy vinegar, and fresh herbs, which makes for a delightful side or filling lunch. Every potato salad enthusiast seems to have their own take on a potato salad; even celebrity chefs have secret ingredients in potato salad. One aspect of the salad you may have overlooked is the way its flavor can be elevated with a little crunch.
Sure, fresh spring onion on top of a potato salad adds a flare of color and a crunchy texture to contrast the creaminess. However, it can leave you with that lingering smell that everyone recognizes. Potato chips are a fantastic alternative, and they are versatile enough to add an extra tinge of flavor that won't have you hiding away for the rest of the day.
Chips are the crunchy way
There are a number of mistakes you're probably making when preparing a potato salad, and one of these is neglecting to create textural contrasts. Chips are an easy way to immediately elevate a potato salad with bite and flavor. While you can sprinkle chips just on top, you can also create layers of crushed chips throughout the potato salad. Depending on the chips you're using, you can add crushed or leave them whole. Crushed chips will spread more evenly, while whole chips may add a certain visual appeal to the salad.
This crispy extra is not confined to one flavor of chips either, as the versatile range of seasonings can add a playful touch. Consider how salt and vinegar will complement the tangy notes of the salad, while paprika will add a slightly spiced aroma. Sour cream will lean into the richer notes, and BBQ will add a little tartness. The limits to the chips in the salad are up to your imagination. If you're feeling bold, add a mixture — everyone loves a mixed chip bowl, so why not combine it with your potato salad?
Alternatives to chips
The global variations of potato salad include other curious crispy toppings. You are probably familiar with a German potato salad which is usually topped with crispy bacon pieces, but the addition of salty cucumbers also adds another textural element, ensuring there is a crunch in every mouthful. Crispy fried shallots are another way to re-create this technique while also keeping a traditional potato salad vegetarian.
If you want to re-invent the salad altogether, using roasted potatoes for the salad base will also add some serious crunch. If you prefer a crunchy salad to a soft one, you can layer up these additions too. Chips and roasted potatoes, bacon pieces mixed with crispy onions ... the world is your potato salad oyster. On the other hand, if you want a fresh alternative, then diced celery or sliced red or green pepper are both trusty inclusions that will add more refreshing notes. The next time you're rustling up a potato salad, crack open a bag of chips and generously layer and sprinkle; you will seriously relish the result.