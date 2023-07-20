The Deliciously Crunchy Way To Level Up The Flavor Of Potato Salad

Potato salad is enjoyed worldwide. Available in a wide variety of forms, all salads celebrate the round starchy vegetable. One combines sliced potatoes, creamy mayonnaise, bouncy boiled eggs, tangy vinegar, and fresh herbs, which makes for a delightful side or filling lunch. Every potato salad enthusiast seems to have their own take on a potato salad; even celebrity chefs have secret ingredients in potato salad. One aspect of the salad you may have overlooked is the way its flavor can be elevated with a little crunch.

Sure, fresh spring onion on top of a potato salad adds a flare of color and a crunchy texture to contrast the creaminess. However, it can leave you with that lingering smell that everyone recognizes. Potato chips are a fantastic alternative, and they are versatile enough to add an extra tinge of flavor that won't have you hiding away for the rest of the day.