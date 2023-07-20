How To Braise Plant-Based Meat To Perfection

Plant-based meats may be getting increasingly indistinguishable from animal meats, but there are still some key differences in flavor, handling, and preparation. Though working with these alternative meats at home can seem difficult, as long as you know the basics, it's easy to whip up a plant-based meat feast in your own kitchen that rivals a dish at your local vegetarian restaurant.

Cooking methods with big, bold flavors are the key to cooking plant-based meats, as these ingredients tend to be able to take in a lot more flavor than they give off. Braising plant-based meats such as Impossible Foods or Beyond Burger goes a long way in ensuring the final product is tender, and allows the braising liquid to seep into the meat and provide additional flavor. Just be careful: Plant meat doesn't cook the exact same way as animal meat, and since there's less fat to render off, the meat can get dry and burnt quickly. To prevent this, cook the meat and the braising sauce separately, then add the meat back in right at the end. This way, you'll avoid overdoing your dinner.