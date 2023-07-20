The Best Vinegar To Use For Extra Tangy Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a popular side dish at cookouts and picnics, but it has a tendency to be a bit boring. If you're feeling like all pasta salad tastes the same, it's time to upgrade yours with a splash of vinegar. Yes, vinegar is all you need to give that pasta salad a little pizzazz. Vinegar is a game-changer because it provides a burst of tanginess to your pasta salad, while its vitamin content makes it a healthy ingredient for salad dressing. There are many different types of vinegar available, but the best kind for pasta salad is apple cider vinegar.

Since it's made from fermented apple juice, apple cider vinegar has a subtle apple flavor without as much acidity as what you'll find in other types of vinegar, such as white vinegar. Its tangy taste balances any sweetness in the salad, providing a harmonious blend of flavors. Plus, its light notes of cooked fruit add an extra layer of flavor to your food, so you won't want to stop after sprinkling it over your pasta salad — you'll also want to use apple cider vinegar in coleslaw and other recipes.