The Best Vinegar To Use For Extra Tangy Macaroni Salad
Macaroni salad is a popular side dish at cookouts and picnics, but it has a tendency to be a bit boring. If you're feeling like all pasta salad tastes the same, it's time to upgrade yours with a splash of vinegar. Yes, vinegar is all you need to give that pasta salad a little pizzazz. Vinegar is a game-changer because it provides a burst of tanginess to your pasta salad, while its vitamin content makes it a healthy ingredient for salad dressing. There are many different types of vinegar available, but the best kind for pasta salad is apple cider vinegar.
Since it's made from fermented apple juice, apple cider vinegar has a subtle apple flavor without as much acidity as what you'll find in other types of vinegar, such as white vinegar. Its tangy taste balances any sweetness in the salad, providing a harmonious blend of flavors. Plus, its light notes of cooked fruit add an extra layer of flavor to your food, so you won't want to stop after sprinkling it over your pasta salad — you'll also want to use apple cider vinegar in coleslaw and other recipes.
How to use apple cider vinegar in pasta salad
You can add apple cider vinegar to pasta salad by making a vinaigrette but don't use too much vinegar as it gives the pasta salad an unpleasant metallic aftertaste. To prevent that from happening, stick to a 2:1 ratio of oil to vinegar. When choosing an oil, use extra virgin olive oil if possible. It works beautifully in salad dressings because it has a pepper-like flavor and is of high quality.
A homemade vinaigrette is easy to make. Simply add apple cider vinegar to ingredients like maple syrup and mustard, depending on your preferences, along with salt and pepper. After blending the mixture together, add your olive oil. When your vinaigrette is ready, pour two-thirds of it over your macaroni salad when the pasta's still warm so that it will absorb the liquid. This will enhance the flavor of your pasta salad. The remaining vinaigrette can be added to the macaroni salad when you're ready to serve it.
Why you should use apple cider vinegar instead of balsamic vinegar
Although balsamic vinegar is a versatile ingredient for many dishes, especially if you're using the more subtle white balsamic vinegar, it's not always the best choice for pasta salad. It has a thicker consistency than apple cider vinegar, so it doesn't absorb seasoning and herbs as effectively. However, even if you're a big fan of balsamic vinegar, you might want to try apple cider vinegar to add creativity to your pasta salad game. Go on and do it!
Pro tip: If you don't have apple cider vinegar handy, you can substitute it with white wine or rice vinegar, along with a squeeze of lemon juice to give the vinegar that tangy flavor you're missing. When putting together macaroni salad, prevent it from being plain by elevating it with a punch of apple cider vinegar. You'll thank yourself later.