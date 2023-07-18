We're Not So Sure About TikTok's Portable COVID Test Tube Sauce Hack

TikTok is a great place to discover the latest food hacks and trends, but not all of them are winners. One such puzzling TikTok video shows a way to repurpose unused COVID test tubes, which are reserved for storing swabs containing specimen samples. In the short clip, a person is seen squeezing a small portion of soy sauce onto sushi using one of the tubes.

The video is confusing for two distinct reasons. There's something inherently distasteful about using a test tube for food storage when said test tube is associated with a highly contagious viral illness. Also confusing are the two separate audio tracks playing over the clip, one of which seems in no way related to the hack presented in the video (which cuts off abruptly without explanation). The video is so inexplicable that it almost seems like a joke as opposed to a helpful tip. And commenters appear to be left in the dark when it comes to the usefulness of test tube sauce containers.