How To Store Cream Puffs So They Don't Become A Soggy Mess

With their fluffy texture and sweet filling, cream puffs are a beloved treat that brings back childhood memories. This luscious pastry is perfect for any occasion and leaves plenty of room for creativity. You can fill it with ice cream, whipped cream, jam, or pudding and serve it plain or with chocolate ganache, icing, or powdered sugar. Your imagination is the only limit.

The mysterious history of the classic cream puff dates back to the 13th century. Also known as profiterole, this creamy dessert originated in France, but it first appeared in the U.S. in 1851. Unlike other French specialties, it's quick and easy to prepare, which adds to its appeal. All you need are a few ingredients, such as water, flour, eggs, salt, sugar, and pastry cream or other fillings. The challenge lies in storing cream puffs without ruining their texture.

Profiteroles can be refrigerated or frozen, with or without the filling. The best way to store them depends on the ingredients used. For example, cream puffs filled with ice cream should be stored in the freezer, but you can also refrigerate or freeze the puff shells and add the filling later.