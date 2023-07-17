Jammy Eggs Are The Secret To Soft And Light Egg Salad

A summer classic, egg salad is enjoyed all over the world. The bright yellow dish goes just as well on a sandwich as it does directly onto a paper plate, and though mayo-based salads don't keep very well in the sun, they're a staple of picnics and potlucks.

For a summertime food, egg salad can be fairly heavy — especially if you're putting heaps of mayonnaise into it. Sometimes the texture can also be off-putting, with the rubbery egg pieces offset by the extreme creaminess of the dressing. There's a way to make this classic salad lighter, though, and that's all in the preparation of your eggs.

Most people hard boil their eggs all the way for egg salad, but a softer, jammier egg is ideal for egg salad. By cooking the insides of the egg to a solid-but-soft consistency, you'll end up with a creamier overall salad without chalky yolk chunks or rubbery whites — and with a beautiful, bright color as well.