Jammy Eggs Are The Secret To Soft And Light Egg Salad
A summer classic, egg salad is enjoyed all over the world. The bright yellow dish goes just as well on a sandwich as it does directly onto a paper plate, and though mayo-based salads don't keep very well in the sun, they're a staple of picnics and potlucks.
For a summertime food, egg salad can be fairly heavy — especially if you're putting heaps of mayonnaise into it. Sometimes the texture can also be off-putting, with the rubbery egg pieces offset by the extreme creaminess of the dressing. There's a way to make this classic salad lighter, though, and that's all in the preparation of your eggs.
Most people hard boil their eggs all the way for egg salad, but a softer, jammier egg is ideal for egg salad. By cooking the insides of the egg to a solid-but-soft consistency, you'll end up with a creamier overall salad without chalky yolk chunks or rubbery whites — and with a beautiful, bright color as well.
How to cook a jammy egg
Jammy eggs sit between perfectly hard-boiled eggs and soft-boiled eggs. They have centers that are set, but that look a touch "wet" in the center — almost jamlike in consistency (hence the name). Cooking a jammy egg might seem tricky, but it's as simple as setting a timer.
A good jammy egg cooks for no longer than 7 minutes and 30 seconds. Eggs cook quickly: A minute too soon and you've got a runny soft-boiled egg, but a minute too long and the yolk will become fully set.
To cook your eggs properly, get a pot of water to a rolling boil first before (gently) adding your eggs. Slide them in carefully using a spoon and be mindful not to crack them against the bottom of your pot! After exactly 7 minutes and 30 seconds have passed, transfer the eggs to a bowl of icy water to prevent further cooking. Once they've sat in the cooling bath for a few minutes, they're ready to peel and use.
Other egg salad tips and tricks
With jammy eggs in your arsenal, you're well on your way to a delectable egg salad. Here are a few extra tips to remember for optimal deliciousness next time you're whipping up a batch.
Chop your eggs roughly and leave some larger pieces in the mix; finely chopped eggs will mush in with the dressing and leave no variation in mouthfeel. To build upon this, you also want to add a few ingredients with a bit of bite. Traditionally you might use celery, but diced pickles, or red or green onion, will also add a bit of much-needed crunch — as will bacon bits.
Adding fresh herbs will always take an egg salad to the next level. Dill and chives really work well here, but parsley and even basil can add a much-needed hit of freshness and flavor as well. And finally — if you're having this salad as a sandwich, the bread you choose can really make or break the meal. Be sure to pick something that holds up well, such as a rustic multigrain or fresh, toasted sourdough bread.