Sugar Is The Secret Fix For Unripe Fruit In Your Fruit Salad

Fruit salads are the perfect summer food and are a healthy snack for everyone in the family. They are also great for road trips, pool days, and cookouts. But what happens when you go to make a fruit salad and some of your fruit isn't quite ripe? One way to fix this problem is by adding sugar to the mixture.

This works because, as fruits ripen, their sugar content increases and causes them to taste sweeter and feel more soft. By adding white granulated sugar to unripened fruits, you can speed up that process and make the fruit taste more ripe. This is also a great way to make a bad batch of fruits — like flavorless watermelon or cantaloupe — taste juicy and delicious. Most of the time, when fruit is tasteless or disappointing, it is because it was picked too early and didn't have time to properly ripen. To solve this problem, just add sugar!