The Pasta Ladle Hack For Making Meatballs If You Hate Handling Them Raw

Meatballs are the perfect slow cooker appetizer for Sunday football or the best part of a wonderful dish of spaghetti. Despite how delicious they taste, they can be a pain to make, especially if you are someone who doesn't like touching raw meat. The texture of raw meat is not only shudder-inducing, but also, the effort needed to remove all your rings beforehand and wash under your nails afterward can be exhausting. Luckily, there is a way to make meatballs without ever touching the meat, according to a viral Tiktok.

For this method, you will need a spaghetti spoon pasta ladle that has a hole in the center about the size of a quarter. You probably already have one in your house. This pasta ladle is a necessity in any home, because it can not only make meatballs and strain pasta, but it can also help you properly portion spaghetti noodles before cooking. It's the Swiss army knife of ladles.