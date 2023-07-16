The Simple Way To Reheat Your Leftover Burger Straight From The Fridge

Remember yesterday when you had the best burger while you were out with your friends? You were so full that you decided to save the rest for tomorrow, and now it's sitting in its clamshell container in your fridge, just waiting to be finished. The problem is, while you could go for that leftover burger right now, how exactly do you reheat it?

Your first instinct may be to toss the whole thing in the microwave, wait a few minutes, and you'll have a hot burger ready to eat. While it's true that the microwave is good for reheating leftovers, it's not the best method. If you put your burger in the microwave as it is, you'll wind up with dried-out vegetables, chewy and hard buns, and a hot patty on the outside but cold in the middle. Rather than rely solely on the microwave, you need to focus on the oven. The oven's dry heat will provide much better end results than sticking your leftover burger in the microwave.

But you can't exactly put the whole burger in the oven as is. Before you even think of preheating the oven, you will have to dissect your burger down to separate components first.