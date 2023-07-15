20 Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In The Florida Panhandle
Stretching from the Alabama border to the Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Panhandle is a charming coastal region famous for its stunning beaches, emerald waters, and abundant seafood. The food here is unique, blending the flavors of the Caribbean, the South, and everything in between.
With a view of the sparkling waters, a salty breeze, and warm Southern hospitality, indulging in the local Panhandle seafood is a treat for all your senses. Here you can appreciate the famous Apalachicola oyster, savor stone crab claws, or enjoy freshly caught red snapper, gently pan-seared or perfectly blackened.
Thanks to the richness and diversity of marine life, the Florida Panhandle coast is home to some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Picking only a few wouldn't do them justice, so we've included plenty more options depending on where you are in the Panhandle. From humble old-school shacks in Pensacola to huge, upscale dining rooms in Panama City Beach, discover the freshest, most decadent seafood the region has to offer.
1. Lynn's Quality Oysters (Eastpoint)
Lynn's Quality Oysters has been serving some of the best Eastpoint seafood since 1976. It's a family-run establishment with a sense of effortlessness and a laid-back, friendly vibe. It has a cozy indoor space and an expansive outdoor patio where you can slurp on the renowned Apalachicola Bay oysters while gazing into the blue waters.
Lynn's is a humble trove with a small menu of genuinely fresh seafood and a few homely comfort food favorites. It operates as a market, so you can rely on getting your shells as close to first hand as possible. Although the oysters bring most of the crowd here, Lynn's also makes exceptional crab with garlic and butter. And to complement your meal, Lynn's offers a selection of beers, wines, and cocktails, making it an excellent haunt for a casual drink.
2. The Wharf Casual Seafood (Tallahassee)
Located in the heart of the Florida Panhandle, Tallahassee, the Wharf Casual Seafood franchise has been a community favorite since its establishment in 1986. With over ten branches across the country, this seafood haven was founded by the Duggar family. Their unwavering commitment to sourcing only the freshest local catch from fishermen and purveyors is a tradition that has spanned over 35 years and counting.
Wharf Casual Seafood Bannerman has a laid-back atmosphere, fantastic seafood, and excellent service. The restaurant is praised for its lobster rolls, fried oysters, shrimp, and grits, and a fine selection of seafood platters for those with a big appetite. And if you're unsure what to get, mahi mahi tacos come highly recommended. Best of all, the prices are wallet-friendly.
3. Emerald Isle Seafood Restaurant and Market (Crestview)
If you're looking for a seafood feast in the Florida Panhandle, you'll want to make a detour to Crestview's Emerald Isle Seafood Restaurant and Market. This family-owned spot is more than just a restaurant — it's also a market where you can buy fresh, local seafood.
Emerald Isle sources its seafood from nearby waters, so you can expect only the best quality and flavor. Whether you opt for the Seafood Platter, loaded with fried shrimp, oysters, scallops, and fish, the Grouper Sandwich, served on a toasted bun, or the Fried Shrimp, crispy and tender, you'll be in seafood heaven.
The restaurant's friendly service and generous portions are legendary. Customers rave about some of the best seafood in the region, and it's no wonder Emerald Isle has earned a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor, ranking it #1 out of 58 restaurants in Crestview.
4. Jackacuda's Seafood and Sushi (Destin)
Jackacuda's is a hot spot for seafood enthusiasts and sushi lovers in Destin. This cozy spot welcomes everyone with its warm and elegant decor, while the friendly manager Jacob Knight runs the show with a hospitality flair, making every guest feel at home. This casually chic atmosphere keeps pulling customers back, year after year, making it one of the top seafood places in Destin.
The restaurant's menu also shines brightly, featuring the addictive Coconut Shrimp encased in a crisp, golden brown shell drizzled with a luscious coconut sauce. A nod to Southern classics is its Shrimp and Grits, a generous serving of fresh shrimp and creamy grits drenched in a savory cheddar cheese sauce. And don't miss the specials, such as Wine Down Wednesday for wine lovers, Sake Sundays for adventurous drinkers, and an Early Bird Dining Special for savvy diners.
5. Stewby's Seafood Shanty (Fort Walton Beach)
If you're looking for a seafood feast that won't break the bank, head to Stewby's Seafood Shanty in Fort Walton Beach. This family-owned gem has been serving fresh and delicious seafood since 2011, honoring the legacy of Sam Taylor, the owner of Sam's Oyster House, the legendary seafood restaurant in the '60s. Stewby's has three locations in the Florida Panhandle, but the original one on Racetrack Road is where it all began.
Stewby's is a laid-back and cozy spot where you can enjoy the best of the region's cuisine. Don't expect fancy decor or pretentious service here — just mouthwatering food and friendly staff. You should go for the jumbo shrimp sandwich or fish tacos packed with crunchy flavors. Or try the Louisiana gumbo, a hearty stew with shrimp, sausage, and okra. And make sure to taste the catch of the day!
6. Brotula's Seafood House and Steamer (Destin)
Brotula's Seafood House and Steamer is yet another gem located on the beautiful coast of Destin. Founded by two local entrepreneurs, Chris Ruyan and Tyler Jarvis, Brotula's serves the flavors of the South with a focus on fresh, locally-sourced seafood. You'll find a unique blend of upscale charm and warm hospitality, a testament to the quintessential Southern fish house. The dining room is spacious and airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of the harbor.
The menu at Brotula's is filled with the finest local seafood. Start your meal with a basket of fried oysters, golden and crisp, or the snow crab served in a big bowl with sides of irresistible melted butter. For your main course, try the Lobster Roll, featuring fresh lobster delicately dressed in lemon mayo, served on a perfectly toasted bun. It isn't cheap but totally worth it.
7. Grayton Seafood (Grayton Beach)
Located on a quiet stretch of Highway 30A in Grayton Beach, a charming seafood shack has become a local favorite. Despite the slightly misleading sign "since 1890", Grayton Seafood Co. is a family-owned business serving fresh, locally-caught seafood since 2015. The place is laid-back and unpretentious, with beautiful raw wood throughout and a cute little patio outside.
The menu at Grayton Seafood Co. is simple but delicious, featuring all your favorite coastal classics. You should start your meal with a basket of the signature Grayton Shrimp, jumbo shrimp cooked to perfection in a garlic butter sauce. For your main course, try the blackened Mahi-Mahi, grilled to flaky perfection and served with two sides. And for dessert, don't miss the Key Lime Pie, made with fresh key limes and topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream.
8. Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar (Santa Rosa Beach)
Shunk Gulley is a fresh seafood joint in Santa Rosa Beach, committed to environmental conservation. The restaurant, named after a legendary fishing reef off the coast, partners with the South Walton Artificial Reef Association to help create a richer marine habitat in the Gulf of Mexico.
At Shunk Gulley, you'll feel right at home in the airy dining room or on the sunny patio, where you can enjoy the views and the company of your furry friends. The bar is well-stocked and inviting, with live music on weekends.
Of course, no visit to Shunk Gulley would be complete without trying the signature Duck Fat Gulley fries, topped with cheese, bacon, and scallions. The oysters are another highlight — try them raw, smokey, or Rockefeller style for a classic indulgence. And for dessert, nothing beats the key lime pie and its summery zest.
9. The Shack: Original Waterfront Crab Shack (Fort Walton Beach)
The Shack Waterfront Seafood Restaurant is a Fort Walton Beach institution and for a good reason. It has captured a vibrant, laid-back atmosphere that attracts a diverse crowd. This charming eatery sits on the tranquil Santa Rosa Sound, providing diners with stunning sunset views and the perfect setting for a romantic meal.
The Shack's menu is full of fresh, locally-sourced seafood, and the crab claws are a particular favorite. These massive crustaceans are steamed to perfection and served with a choice of dipping sauce — a truly indulgent experience.
Other menu highlights include the juicy shrimp cocktail and the delectable fish tacos, with a perfect blend of fresh fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. And, of course, a side of the restaurant's renowned hush puppies is an absolute must-have to complete your visit to The Shack.
10. The Fish House (Pensacola)
In the heart of Pensacola, you'll find the Fish House with its enticing Southern charm. Opened in 1998 by three natives with a shared vision of rejuvenating their beloved waterfront, this dining venue swiftly bloomed into a local staple.
The Fish House is a soothing blend of casual and relaxed. The spacious and warm interior has an ample bar and cozy indoor and outdoor dining areas. It's the perfect place for a laid-back meal.
The restaurant's signature dish, Grits à Ya Ya, is a sensation to savor. A generous portion of spiced Gulf jumbo shrimp crowns a sauté of spinach, portobello mushrooms, and applewood-smoked bacon on a bed of smoked Gouda grits. Grilled favorites include grouper, and mahi-mahi, finished with a white-wine lemon butter sauce and a side of seasonal vegetables. The hearty portions are reasonably priced, much to our delight.
11. Louisiana Lagniappe (Destin)
At Louisiana Lagniappe, you'll find a feast of Creole flavors served with Southern hospitality and style. This waterfront restaurant offers a cozy and elegant space with a stunning bay view from the outdoor patio, while the friendly staff will ease you into your meal. Just be ready to brave the crowds and the parking lot on busy nights because this place is pretty famous.
Louisiana Lagniappe sources only the finest ingredients for its dishes, which have earned it TripAdvisor's Award of Excellence for several years in a row. You can't go wrong with the Louisiana Oysters and Cajun Seafood Gumbo, loaded with crabmeat, shrimp, and oysters in a rich and spicy broth. The fried oysters are another highlight, crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. And if you're in the mood for a steak, the Filet Mignon melts in your mouth.
12. The Grand Marlin (Panama City Beach)
Right on the sunny shores of Panama City Beach stands an upscale seafood haven Grand Marlin. For over 30 years, this nautical-themed restaurant has been serving some of the most inventive dishes in the Florida Panhandle. The breathtaking bay views match the restaurant's sleek and elegant interior.
The man behind the magic is Chef Gregg McCarthy, a James Beard Award semifinalist. Chef McCarthy's culinary philosophy is simple: He uses only the freshest ingredients and lets them do the talking. You can feel it in every dish on the menu, from the perfectly Blackened Mahi Anegada to the succulent Fish Tacos.
In addition to its incredible food menu, the Grand Marlin has a well-curated cocktail list. Whether you're in the mood for a refreshing signature martini or a boozy mango margarita, the Grand Marlin has something for everyone.
13. Hole In The Wall Seafood and Raw Bar (Apalachicola)
If you're looking for a taste of Apalachicola's fishing heritage, you'll find it at Hole in the Wall Seafood and Raw Bar, a cozy spot that draws crowds with its irresistible charm and mouthwatering dishes. Nestled in the scenic town of Apalachicola, this seafood haven is a local favorite. Despite its limited space and occasional service delays during rush hours, its friendly staff ensures everyone has a memorable experience.
Underneath its laid-back character, the Hole in the Wall presents a humble yet utterly delicious menu that made it a hot seafood destination in the Florida Panhandle. The crowd favorite is undoubtedly the oysters on the half shell — fresh and perfectly briny, served with a delightful selection of sauces. Running up is the hearty grouper sandwich, grilled to flawless perfection and served with a side of chips.
14. Saltwater Grill (Panama City Beach)
Saltwater Grill in Panama City Beach is a blend of casual sophistication and exquisite seafood experience. This elegant restaurant welcomes you with a stunning 25,000-gallon aquarium and an elegantly stunning dining area. Open from 4 p.m., Saltwater Grill is ideal for a relaxing dinner after a day at the beach.
At the helm of Saltwater Grill is Bennie Cohen, a seasoned professional with nearly 20 years of hospitality expertise. He leads a talented, friendly team that delivers impeccable service and makes you feel at home.
The menu at Saltwater Grill is a lavish spread of seafood delicacies, succulent steaks, and refreshing salads. You'll be spoiled for choice with dishes like the Herb-Crusted Diver Scallops, served with creamy saffron risotto and nutty parmesan cheese, or the Shrimp & Grits, a Southern classic with gulf shrimp, creamy stone-ground grits, smoky sausage, and tangy tomato cream.
15. Fisherman's Corner Seafood Restaurant (Pensacola)
For over 20 years, Fisherman's Corner has been a beloved fixture on Perdido Key, serving fresh, locally sourced seafood in a casually rustic setting. The restaurant's boat-themed interior will transport you to the coast, while the menu features a wide variety of Creole and Southern classics.
Start your meal with top-rated Crawfish Etouffee, a rich and spicy Creole stew with tender crawfish over rice, or the Pasta Cioppino, a generous bowl of shrimp, mussels, and clams in a tomato-based broth over angel hair pasta. And don't forget to save room for dessert, especially the New Orleans Bread Pudding, a decadent treat with crunchy pecans and a luscious bourbon sauce.
So if you find yourself in Perdido Key, make a beeline for Fisherman's Corner. It's the seafood spot you can't afford to miss.
16. Louis Louis (Santa Rosa Beach)
At Louis Louis, a family-owned bistro in Santa Rosa Beach, you can savor French-inspired American cuisine in a cozy and eclectic setting. The restaurant is run by the Petit family, who also owns the legendary Red Bar in Grayton Beach, and their personality shines through every detail. From the colorful wall art, retro chandeliers, and beautifully lit-up garden patio in the evening, Louis Louis exudes charm and whimsy. You might even spot Louis Senior, the clan patriarch, mingling with the guests.
The menu is small but perfectly executed, with something to please everyone. From the shrimp and crawfish pasta tossed in a creamy Cajun sauce to the blackened grouper served over spinach and grit cakes, each dish is bursting with fresh, seasonal flavor. And the key lime pie is a must-try for dessert. The place can get quite busy on weekends, so plan ahead.
17. Drift (Pensacola)
Drift in Pensacola Beach is a culinary oasis where modern techniques meet coastal flavors in an immersive dining experience. The restaurant's sleek modern design is enhanced by expansive windows that frame the ethereal Gulf of Mexico, creating a stunning backdrop for the food. From the moment you walk in the door, you feel like you're in good hands, which makes the Drift's classy atmosphere even more enjoyable.
The menu is anything short but exquisite; a must-try appetizer is the yellowtail crudo, a delicate and zesty dish with ponzu sauce, crispy garlic, shaved jalapeno, and micro wasabi greens. For a hearty main course, try the equally compelling grilled swordfish piccolo, a satisfying dish with roasted tomatoes, capers, olives, and basil. Alongside an array of seafood, Drift will delight you in irresistible cuts of meat, pasta dishes, and small plates crowned by exceptional house-made desserts.
18. Bayou on the Beach (Panama City Beach)
If you're craving a taste of New Orleans, look no further than Bayou On The Beach in Panama City Beach. This homey joint serves fresh seafood with all the familiar flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisine. Situated just a hop away from the coast, Bayou draws guests in with its laid-back attitude, and if you pop in over the weekend, you can catch a live music performance in this bustling seafood diner.
There's plenty to taste on the menu at Bayou, but you must try the Crawfish Etouffee, a hearty stew of tender crawfish tails simmered in a rich sauce, or bite into a Po' Boy Sandwich, a Louisiana staple of crispy fried seafood piled on a soft French bread roll. And to quench your thirst, there's a well-stocked bar with cocktails, beers, and wines to choose from.
19. Dee's Hangout (Panama City Beach)
Dee's Hangout is an extension of Bayou on The Beach, a '90s seafood shack built by the Buxton family. Over the years, they've built a reputation for serving delicious, authentic Cajun cuisine made with fresh, coastal ingredients, and in 2008, they opened Dee's Hangout to accommodate their growing popularity. Conveniently located just a short walk from the Beach, Dee's Hangout is a popular spot for locals and tourists for lunch and dinner.
Dee's Hangout eatery proudly serves Southern Cajun fare. The sweeping selection of offerings, including seafood platters, daily lunch specials, She-Crab Soup, Po-Boys served on authentic Leidenheimer Brother's French bread, and the signature Smoked Tuna Dip, ensures every diner finds their favorite.
20. FINNS Island Style Grub (Santa Rosa Beach)
FINNS Island Style Grub is a cozy Mexican-themed hideaway with its small-town charm. The restaurant's beachy vibe and affordable fares ($8 average) make it a popular spot for casual, family-friendly meals. Even though the eatery is small, the excellent food and service more than make up for it.
FINNS is renowned in Pensacola for its lunchtime delights, closing its doors to diners as the evening unfolds. The menu features a variety of Mexican favorites, including ceviche, tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. The ceviche plate is a generous portion of the day's catch, served over greens or chips. The FINNS Original Fish Tacos are made with fresh local fish, island pico, cabbage, a five-cheese blend, and a signature creamy white sauce.