20 Of The Best Seafood Restaurants In The Florida Panhandle

Stretching from the Alabama border to the Gulf of Mexico, the Florida Panhandle is a charming coastal region famous for its stunning beaches, emerald waters, and abundant seafood. The food here is unique, blending the flavors of the Caribbean, the South, and everything in between.

With a view of the sparkling waters, a salty breeze, and warm Southern hospitality, indulging in the local Panhandle seafood is a treat for all your senses. Here you can appreciate the famous Apalachicola oyster, savor stone crab claws, or enjoy freshly caught red snapper, gently pan-seared or perfectly blackened.

Thanks to the richness and diversity of marine life, the Florida Panhandle coast is home to some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Picking only a few wouldn't do them justice, so we've included plenty more options depending on where you are in the Panhandle. From humble old-school shacks in Pensacola to huge, upscale dining rooms in Panama City Beach, discover the freshest, most decadent seafood the region has to offer.