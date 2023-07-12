What Exactly Is Irn-Bru, And What Does It Taste Like?

Irn-Bru is the most popular soft drink in Scotland, more popular even than Coca-Cola according to some. When Donald Trump tried to have it banned at his Scottish resort, he was blasted by the Scottish people. So, if its flavor has made it so monumentally popular in the land of thistles and tartans, what exactly does Irn-Bru taste like?

First sold in Scotland in 1901 by soft drink manufacturer A.G. Barr & Company under the name "Iron Brew," Irn-Bru is perhaps one of the most peculiar among peculiar drinks. Fizzy and bright orange, its sweet and tangy flavor is, naturally, a result of its unique mixture of ingredients. It is also quite unplaceable.

The exact recipe has never fully been released to the public, though we do know that it includes quinine and caffeine. The legend goes that caffeine was added to the tonic to give exhausted steelworkers an extra boost to make it through the working day as they worked rebuilding Glasgow Central Station.

As readers may have guessed, this connection is what gave the drink its original name, and much of its marketing has similarly played up this angle. Its logo features a giant "I" in the shape of a metal beam. For a while, the joke was that Irn-Bru's fortifying qualities came from the fact that it was made from girders.