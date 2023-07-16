Use Leftover Peach Pie Filling For A Savory Barbecue Side

Barbecue and peach pies are popular at picnics and cookouts — and for good reason. Who doesn't love biting into a juicy, tender piece of barbecued meat dripping in smokey sauce or enjoying the taste of sweet, juicy peaches with a buttery, golden crust? The classic combination of peach pie and barbecue certainly can't be beaten, but that isn't the only way to bring the two together.

Peach pie — or the filling itself — doesn't just have to be regulated to that of being served in a cobbler or pie crust. You can do many things with peach pie filling, whether making homemade ice cream, using it as a topping for your waffles or pancakes, or blending it into a smoothie. More of a rare use is including the filling in a classic barbecue staple: baked beans. By mixing your favorite choice of baked beans, peach pie filling, and a selection of spices and aromatics, you'll have a deliciously sweet and savory side dish that may just be good enough to take center stage at your next cookout. You can also load it up with anything from bacon to bell peppers!