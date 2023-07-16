Use Leftover Peach Pie Filling For A Savory Barbecue Side
Barbecue and peach pies are popular at picnics and cookouts — and for good reason. Who doesn't love biting into a juicy, tender piece of barbecued meat dripping in smokey sauce or enjoying the taste of sweet, juicy peaches with a buttery, golden crust? The classic combination of peach pie and barbecue certainly can't be beaten, but that isn't the only way to bring the two together.
Peach pie — or the filling itself — doesn't just have to be regulated to that of being served in a cobbler or pie crust. You can do many things with peach pie filling, whether making homemade ice cream, using it as a topping for your waffles or pancakes, or blending it into a smoothie. More of a rare use is including the filling in a classic barbecue staple: baked beans. By mixing your favorite choice of baked beans, peach pie filling, and a selection of spices and aromatics, you'll have a deliciously sweet and savory side dish that may just be good enough to take center stage at your next cookout. You can also load it up with anything from bacon to bell peppers!
You can make peach baked beans
According to a recipe provided by Jack's Old South BBQ and Grill to Food Network, Jack's Peach BBQ Beans comprises the aforementioned can of baked beans, canned peach pie filling, barbecue sauce, and bacon. The secret to these baked beans lies within the aromatics — onions and red bell peppers — being sautéed in bacon fat before being combined with the pie filling, bacon, beans, and sauce. Adding bacon fat gives the vegetables a much richer flavor and complements the sweeter flavors of the pie filling and barbecue sauce.
Other recipes may lean more toward the sweeter side. A recipe by chef and barbecue master Myron Mixon includes ketchup, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar. Mixon's recipe also details how the beans can be prepared in a smoker, giving them an extra layer of flavor depending on the type of wood you use. Add or omit any ingredients you'd like from the baked beans, depending on whether you want a sweet but spicy dish or something sweet and smokey.
Baked beans aren't the only things you can do with peach pie when it comes to barbecue. Using pie filling or preserves, you could also make a pretty good barbecue sauce.
You can make a peach barbecue sauce
Maybe you're perfectly fine with leaving your baked beans the way they are, but if there's one thing no barbecue can do without, it's the sauce. Using only peach pie filling, brown sugar, bourbon, and mustard, you can make a deliciously tangy and sweet sauce that will put any store-bought sauce to shame.
Mix vinegar, brown sugar, bourbon, cumin, salt, and garlic powder (if you're not using fresh) in a bowl to prepare the sauce. Then combine the mixture with the peach pie filling, chopped bell peppers, onions, and Worcestershire sauce in a pot before simmering on high heat for 2 hours or until the sauce thickens. You may want to blend the sauce if it's not smooth enough for your liking, or you may wish to adjust the heat to get it to the right consistency, but once the sauce is finished simmering, it's ready to serve. Slather it on pork ribs, baste your chicken, or serve it alongside your favorite grilled meats.
Whether you're making Peach BBQ Beans or your own peach-infused sauce, you're sure to be bringing a little extra sweetness to your next barbecue or cookout. Ain't that a peach?