Amazon Prime Day 2023: The Kitchen Deals To Look Out For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
On July 11 and 12, according to a press release from Amazon, the company is offering its Prime members premier access to millions of promotional discounted items within a 48-hour time period. Moreover, within select timeframes, the e-commerce giant claims new product bargains will appear on the site every 30 minutes, which adds to membership bonuses like Amazon's decision to continue offering Prime members a free year of Grubhub+.
However, there's no need for non-members to worry. Amazon is also providing customers that haven't joined Prime yet with a 30-day free trial. Additionally, chosen new members will receive a $10 credit after registering that can be used during Prime Day. This is all part of the festivities as Jamil Ghani, the vice president of Amazon Prime, explained in a statement, "We're excited to celebrate our Prime members by offering more Prime Day deals than ever before on brands they love and new launches they'll be excited to shop."
Ghani also touched on the new "Watch this Deal" option and the "Small Business Search filter" that's now available on the site. The additions will inform members when the savings begin on products they've saved in their watchlist and allow them to sift their search to highlight items from smaller sellers. And while there might not be an additional shortcut for your Kirkland food fix, tons of kitchen deals can be snagged.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1
Instant Pot fans can grab this multi-cooker capable of replacing your pressure cooker, slow cooker, sterilizer, and baking oven for 30% off. It offers five configurable settings and 28 of its own, which is useful when utilizing the gadget as a rice cooker, sous vide, or yogurt maker. Moreover, the inner chamber has silicone handles that are perfect for transport while employing the tool as a food warmer or steamer, making it easily accessible from a stovetop or on a trivet at the kitchen table.
Purchase the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 from Amazon starting at $113.04.
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL
This colossus contains a 5.5-quart deep non-stick basket capable of handling up to 3 pounds of French fries or wings. So, it might be a new best friend come Game Day. Moreover, the appliance can save time over the holidays by baking and air roasting smaller birds. It may not be able to hold a turkey, but Cornish game hens or quail will fit.
Purchase the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL from Amazon starting at $89.99.
Cuisinart Food Processor
A food processor is a must-have for any kitchen enthusiast, and Cuisinart is one of the best. Built with a 720-watt motor and a 14-cup volume processing enclosure, this bad boy should take on anything you can throw at it. Aside from the standard slicing or chopping blades, the machine comes with 4-millimeter and medium-sized shredder discs perfect for quick and easy coleslaws, hashbrowns, or chicken salad. Buying it during the Prime Day sale also takes 46% off the original price.
Purchase the Cuisinart Food Processor from Amazon starting at $133.99.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Starter Cookware Set
There's nothing quite like cast iron — with proper care, a set can last a lifetime. This is good news regarding this five-piece set from Le Creuset — while the brand is one of the best in the business, its products aren't exactly cheap. So, any deal is a steal. Moreover, because they're enameled, they should be easy to clean and are resilient to blemishing, nicks, or scratches, which makes the fact that they come in white all the more amazing.
Purchase the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Starter Cookware Set from Amazon starting at $669.95.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
While having a white stand mixer may not be on your radar, buying this KitchenAid during the sale will save a little extra money. It's worth the investment — you'll wonder how you got along without one once you have it. Able to whip, paddle, or knead at eight different speeds, a standing mixer will cover all the manual tasks when you're making bread, pie crusts, or whipped cream.
Purchase the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer from Amazon starting at $279.99.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Carbonated beverages arguably make the world go round, meaning a flat drink isn't satisfying every thirsty drinker. However, this bundle takes care of that problem in the comfort of your home. Incidentally, this package comes with Bubly brand flavor drops, so you won't have to run out and grab a case of your favorite flavored sparkling water. Nevertheless, this kit is also suited to be used alongside the rest of SodaStream's products so you can enjoy a nice soda occasionally.
Purchase the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle from Amazon starting at $120.99.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Can anyone function without a cup of coffee in the morning? Now you won't have to, thanks to this espresso maker's "Intuitive Touch" display. With a push of a button, you can choose coffee, espresso, an Americano, a latte macchiato, or hot water (you can't forget the tea drinkers in the family). Also, it comes equipped with a milk frother and a coffee grinder for those who are selective about their coffee beans.
Purchase the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine from Amazon starting at $549.
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Here's another treat for coffee lovers. This coffeemaker can make a pot with ground coffee and can also use single-serving K-cup pods when you don't feel like sharing. Moreover, you can choose between 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup settings for your carafe when you need the right amount of a pick-me-up. Additionally, the stainless steel carafe sits atop a heating element, so your coffee will stay warm for up to two hours. And there's a pausable brewing option that will cease the process when you can't wait for your next cup.
Purchase the Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $139.99.
DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds
This DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds is a steal and takes most of the guesswork out of breakfast. All that's needed is to prep the ingredients, and the appliance does the rest. However, what makes this product a must-have is the inclusion of five different molds: four mini-sized ones that are perfect for some 2-inch egg bites and one more extensive mold meant to construct a sandwich-size egg that'll be great on a breakfast sandwich.
Purchase the DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds from Amazon starting at $19.99.
Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker
A slow cooker can be considered essential, mainly because of its set-it-and-forget characteristics. Featuring the standard three heat settings, this 10-quart option from Hamilton Beach can hold a 10-pound turkey or 12-pound roast, which makes family get-togethers or Sunday dinners a breeze. However, purchasing the appliance during the Prime Day sale will save you a few bucks. It's cheaper than its 6-quart counterpart, so how can you say no?
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker from Amazon starting at $48.99.
Coravin Timeless Three SL Wine Preservation System
Believe it or not, this space-aged-looking gadget is meant to preserve your wine without uncorking (we've reached sci-fi levels with technology here). This should, as the manufacturer suggests, allow wine drinkers to store their favorite bottles for years while still being able to enjoy them from time to time. It's all thanks to the appliance's needle and use of argon capsules, which gently enter the cork and pressurize the liquid.
Purchase the Coravin Timeless Three SL Wine Preservation System from Amazon starting at $99.99.