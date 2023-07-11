Amazon Prime Day 2023: The Kitchen Deals To Look Out For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On July 11 and 12, according to a press release from Amazon, the company is offering its Prime members premier access to millions of promotional discounted items within a 48-hour time period. Moreover, within select timeframes, the e-commerce giant claims new product bargains will appear on the site every 30 minutes, which adds to membership bonuses like Amazon's decision to continue offering Prime members a free year of Grubhub+.

However, there's no need for non-members to worry. Amazon is also providing customers that haven't joined Prime yet with a 30-day free trial. Additionally, chosen new members will receive a $10 credit after registering that can be used during Prime Day. This is all part of the festivities as Jamil Ghani, the vice president of Amazon Prime, explained in a statement, "We're excited to celebrate our Prime members by offering more Prime Day deals than ever before on brands they love and new launches they'll be excited to shop."

Ghani also touched on the new "Watch this Deal" option and the "Small Business Search filter" that's now available on the site. The additions will inform members when the savings begin on products they've saved in their watchlist and allow them to sift their search to highlight items from smaller sellers. And while there might not be an additional shortcut for your Kirkland food fix, tons of kitchen deals can be snagged.