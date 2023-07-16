When Freezing Kebabs, Separate The Meat From The Veggies

Frozen vegetables can be cooked on the grill easily and efficiently without defrosting. Meat, on the other hand, can take up to 50% longer to cook frozen, and it is essential to raise the core temperature of the meat to a safe internal temperature (which the USDA says differs depending on the meat you decide to add to your kebabs).

Outdoor grills can also vary in heat, depending on temperature or weather conditions. So monitoring frozen meat on the grill is essential if you cook it frozen. With these combined factors, it is recommended to thaw frozen kebab meat before throwing it on the grill. It's not necessarily time-convenient, but food safety is paramount. Transfer the kebab meat from the freezer into the fridge, and the defrosting can occur overnight.

Once you've cooked the vegetable and meat elements of the kebab, you can thread these alternatively onto skewers and recreate the colorful kebab appearance. Using a vegetable as a backstop is the best way to prevent hand injuries from the skewers. If re-threading the kebabs is a hassle, you can always create a DIY board where individuals can customize their kebab skewers from cooked ingredients.

The next time you consider whether to freeze kebabs, be sure to keep the vegetables and meat on separate skewers. This will enhance their flavor and overall deliciousness when cooked. It's a win, win scenario.