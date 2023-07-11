Deep Sea Mining Could Spell Big Trouble For Seafood Prices

A staple in many diets and a source of income for countless fishermen and seafood suppliers, tuna is worth billions of dollars on the global market. But there's trouble brewing beneath the waves. A new study published by NPJ Ocean Sustainability warns of a looming threat to tuna populations and the seafood industry.

According to the study, tuna's migration patterns are expected to be significantly altered due to climate change, leading them towards areas that are being targeted for deep-sea mining. This overlap could disrupt the tuna's breeding and migration patterns, potentially causing severe harm to the fishing industry, which is valued at $5.5 billion. Many groups, including the seafood industry, are calling for a halt to deep-sea mining plans until further research is conducted.

Daniel Suddaby, the executive director at Global Tuna Alliance, told The Guardian that this is "uncharted territory," as he expressed his concerns. "From threats of prey food shortages due to disrupted midwater ecosystems to the potential upheaval of migration patterns caused by mining disturbances," he said, "we must navigate this uncertain landscape with caution. With climate change scenarios further complicating the picture, we cannot underestimate the stakes involved."