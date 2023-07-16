The Charcoal Herb Hack To Bring Out The Most Flavor In Your BBQ

As Carolyn Dille, herb authority and cookbook author, told The Washington Post in the '80s, soaking herbs in water will produce an abundance of smoke. This makes sense because wet ingredients smolder, giving the scented smoke ample time to transfuse. However, she added, " ... the tricky part is knowing your grill so that you put the wet herbs on the fire in the right amount at the right time ... You don't want to cool down the fire too much and lower the heat."

Moreover, which herbs you use matters. Dried herbs tend to burn quickly, so they should be avoided. Nonetheless, the amount used is just as significant and will vary depending on the ingredient used. For example, fresh cilantro can be pungent, so a few leaves and stems will do. However, plants such as rosemary, thyme, oregano, or bay leaves are subtle in comparison, so more might be necessary, considering how herbaceous you want the smoke flavor to be.

Regardless of which direction you go with your herb selection, as long as the aromas complement the meat or vegetables (or fruit) cooking, you can get as creative as you'd like. Chef Derek Lucci of makebistro told Thrillist that grated coconut sprinkled over coals is a traditional Thai barbecuing approach that creates a nutty, smoke-filled flavor. So, the next time you light the grill, try tossing in some herbage.