Arak Is One Of The World's Oldest Forms Of Alcohol, But What Does It Taste Like?

Most of us are familiar with classic alcohols and spirits like wine, beer, and whiskey. However, not so many of us are familiar with Arak.

Arak is a Middle Eastern alcohol that, according to CNN, is one of the world's oldest. Arak is made out of just two simple ingredients — grapes and aniseed. As you can imagine, that gives this drink a decidedly licorice taste.

Arak can also have other ingredients to bring new flavors into the drink. Some popular additives include plums, sugar, figs, and dates. These help enhance the drink's natural flavor and make it a bit sweeter.

Wine Enthusiast reports that to make Arak, brewers use white grapes to create a strong brandy. Then, they distill anise into the brandy to create a fermented beverage that people instantly recognize by its black licorice flavor. Today, it's this distinctive flavor that so many look for when purchasing a bottle of Arak.