Arak Is One Of The World's Oldest Forms Of Alcohol, But What Does It Taste Like?
Most of us are familiar with classic alcohols and spirits like wine, beer, and whiskey. However, not so many of us are familiar with Arak.
Arak is a Middle Eastern alcohol that, according to CNN, is one of the world's oldest. Arak is made out of just two simple ingredients — grapes and aniseed. As you can imagine, that gives this drink a decidedly licorice taste.
Arak can also have other ingredients to bring new flavors into the drink. Some popular additives include plums, sugar, figs, and dates. These help enhance the drink's natural flavor and make it a bit sweeter.
Wine Enthusiast reports that to make Arak, brewers use white grapes to create a strong brandy. Then, they distill anise into the brandy to create a fermented beverage that people instantly recognize by its black licorice flavor. Today, it's this distinctive flavor that so many look for when purchasing a bottle of Arak.
A little bit of background on Arak
Arak is a drink that dates back to the 12th century, during the Arabic and Islamic empires. It was here when the drink became popular throughout the Middle East, and it continues to be a choice beverage for many people in the area.
Even though Arak is enjoyed in several countries, including Iraq, Egypt, and Iran, Lebanon is the only country with strict regulations about how it must be made. In Lebanon, Arak must be produced using only white grapes. It also must contain at least 53% alcohol, making it an intense drink with a high ABV.
An interesting thing to note is that because Arak is a type of alcohol, it was outlawed in many Muslim countries for a long time. But today, the drink is legal in most places and is still a popular beverage in the region.
How to enjoy a cup of Arak
If you want to enjoy a glass of Arak, you can still do so. Seven Fifty Daily reports that this drink has started to make a comeback and has even made its way to the United States.
Currently, there are just a couple of big Arak retailers in the United States, including Miami Arak, Al Mimas Arak, and Arabic Nights. However, with Technavio reporting that it expects the market to grow by more than $2 billion over the next few years, that will likely change quickly.
If you do manage to find a bottle of Arak near you, you'll notice that the drink looks somewhat like Vodka; it's completely transparent. To enjoy the drink properly, you'll want to pour it over a glass of ice. This will make the drink turn a milky, white color, which is what it's known for. From there, just open, sip, and enjoy!