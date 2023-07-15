What Is A Citron, And What Does It Taste Like?

If you cut into a wrinkly lemon only to find it doesn't have much juice, you might assume you got a dud from the grocery store. Or maybe you accidentally purchased a citron instead. Although citrons are probably one of the citrus fruits you might not have heard of, they're similar in appearance to lemons and originated in the West Indies and the Mediterranean. Although they resemble the appearance of lemons with their yellow, wrinkled skin, they contain small amounts of juice, if any, so they can't be used in all the same ways you'd use lemons in your cooking (no fresh-squeezed lemonade here). And, if you do manage to get some juice out of them, it tastes very sour. In fact, the fruit is actually comprised of mostly rind, with little luscious pulp inside.

This doesn't mean you should throw citrons out, though, because these fruits are renowned for those fragrant rinds that smell like lemons and also have a subtle, sweet taste. These add a zesty aroma and flavor to various sweet and savory dishes (and drinks).