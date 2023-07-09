10 Of David Chang's Favorite LA Eateries
Chef, restaurateur, and TV personality David Chang is known for his incredible culinary expertise. As the founder of the legendary Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City and the owner of the Momofuku brand, Chang knows a thing or two about good eating. He opened Majordomo in Los Angeles in 2019 and is open about his love for food in the City of Angels.
There's no shortage of great places to eat in Los Angeles, from the noodle bars and dumpling restaurants of Korea Town to the steakhouses and Italian eateries of Hollywood. There are also endless roaming food trucks and food carts serving out-of-this-world tacos and burritos. Hunting down the very best places to enjoy a bite to eat can be trickier, though — something that Chang knows only too well.
When he's not cooking up a storm, Chang frequents a few eateries across LA — here are 10 of Chang's favorites, from the iconic Chateau Marmont to hidden gems in Koreatown.
1. Sun Nong Dan, Koreatown
With his North and South Korean heritage, Chang is a frequent visitor to KTown in Los Angeles. His favorite place for breakfast is the 24-hour KTown diner Sun Nong Dan. When he's there, David chows down on Seolleontang, hearty beef bone broth with rice, noodles, and kimchi. He's also been known to order the Galbi-jim, spicy beef braised short ribs.
If you're looking for a fancy dinner or lunch at Sun Nong Dan, you should know it's not the most relaxing or intimate eaterie on our list — it has a bustling, hectic vibe to it. The restaurant doesn't accept reservations either. So, just pop your name on the list, and you'll be called when it's your turn.
Reviewers on TripAdvisor praise the Galbi-jim, with one reviewer saying it's "great, just like in Korea," and another reviewer recommending pairing it with the oxtail soup for a complete, delicious meal. One reviewer also mentioned the excellent variety of banchan. All the usual Korean favorites like bulgogi and a variety of kimchi are available — you can also customize the spice levels to suit your palate.
2. MyungIn Dumplings, Koreatown
For a quick, on-the-go snack, we recommend following Chang and heading to KTown's Myung In Dumplings. This place has a reasonably priced, extensive dumpling menu that you can explore over numerous visits. Since appearing on CNN's "Parts Unknown" with Anthony Bourdain in 2013, this little dumpling house has been a popular KTown hotspot.
Order up a variety of handmade fresh Korean and northern Chinese dumplings, and choose from steamed or boiled to suit your tastes. Fillings range from pork and mushroom to kimchi, spicy shrimp, and even sweet red bean. If you're unsure of what to order, there are mixed dim sum, great for sharing with friends.
Each order of dumplings comes with complimentary pickled ginger, kimchi, cabbage, or jalapeño slices. Alongside your dumplings, you can add various soups and Korean-style or soy garlic fried chicken to make a complete meal — though the dumplings are pretty hearty and satisfying. Myung In Dumplings also makes excellent fried rice with vegetables, chicken, or shrimp.
3. Providence, Hollywood
For a more intimate and impressive setting, Chang heads to Providence in Hollywood, on the corner of Melrose and Cole. This is two Michelin Star cooking, with Chef Michael Cimarusit serving up the very best of fine dining — often with an Asian twist. The restaurant obtained the number one ranking in Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants in the Los Angeles Times.
With a menu focused on seafood, Providence prides itself on its commitment to sustainable fishing and farming. The restaurant is usually open for lunch and dinner, though times may vary. If you're interested in celebrating a special occasion while in Los Angeles, the Chef's Tasting Menu and wine pairing will provide the very best Providence has to offer. Dishes include Hokkaido Scallops with summer squash and XO and Shima Aji with Armenian cucumber and basil grown in the restaurant's garden.
The dinner menu is packed with similarly tempting delights such as oysters on the half shell, farm-raised sustainable caviar, and salt-roasted Santa Barbara Spot Prawns with rosemary, lemon, and extra-virgin olive oil. It's not all about seafood at Providence. Carnivorous diners aren't left out — the Chef's Tasting Menu features delights such as A5 Wagyu Beef with eggplant, watercress, jus de boeuf, or Liberty Farms Duck with Andy's orchard cherries and water spinach.
4. Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood
No Los Angeles dinner reservation is complete without pre-dinner drinks, and where more glamorous to head than the iconic West Hollywood hotspot, Chateau Marmont? Opened in 1927, the Chateau has housed, fed, and watered creatives from actors to writers and musicians, making it the place to see and be seen in LA — and it's Chang's haunt of choice for an aperitif or two.
Grab a seat on the outdoor terrace for a spot of people-watching or soak up the old-school Hollywood vibe in the dimly lit bar — you could even spring for a stay in the hotel too, if you're visiting the city of angels. There's an impressive cocktail list to enjoy, including libations like Night of the Iguana with mezcal, benedictine, green chartreuse, Lillet blanc, habanero shrub, and sage, or keep it simple and order a classic Old Fashioned. You can eat here too, if the mood strikes, with a small yet perfectly formed menu including dishes like oysters and steak frites.
5. Jon & Vinny's, Hollywood
If you're after a family eaterie in Hollywood, head to Jon & Vinny's. This light, airy pizzeria serves up fresh, tasty Italian food with excellent service and even better music. The bustling, vibrant atmosphere ensures it's a lively spot for a family meal, and kids are well catered for with crayons and paper for drawing.
Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we'd recommend making reservations if you've got your heart set on a table here, as it does get busy, particularly on weekends. Start off with some antipasti and follow up with one of the eaterie's excellent pizzas — we love the sound of The White Bronco with caciocavallo, mozzarella, whipped ricotta, and garlic. Though there are meatier options, too, such as the Roman Gladiator with Nueske's bacon, fennel sausage, pepperoni, smoked ham, and caciocavallo.
All Jon & Vinny's pasta is made fresh in-house, so why not try dishes like the Corn Agnolotti with brown butter, sage, and Parmigiano? Fennel lovers will adore the Cavatelli with fennel sausage, fennel pollen, breadcrumbs, and kale. There's also a good mix of lighter, fresher pasta dishes and heavier options to choose from, depending on your mood.
6. Chi Spacca, Hollywood
In Italian, Chi Spacca means "she (or he) who cleaves," a nod to this steakhouse's meaty menu. On the corner of Melrose and Highland, Chang's meaterie of choice has a cozy, intimate vibe with an open kitchen where you can watch your food being prepared.
Chang recommends opting for whatever meat is available on the bone, taking the chef's recommendations for how it's cooked — excelllent advice. This place is far from cheap, but the aged meat is amazing, and Chi Spacca runs the first "dry cure" program in LA to experiment with Italian charcuterie techniques. If you're treating yourself, the most expensive item on the menu is the Westholme Tomahawk Rib-eye, bone-in Australian Wagyu cooked to your preference, coming in at just under $300.
More affordable options include the Pepper Steak with bacon, scallions, peppercorn, and chives or the Porcini Rubbed Short Ribs with scallions and salsa verde. Though the menu focuses on meat, you'll also find a range of delicious fish dishes and salads. There are also heartier pies and well-seasoned vegetable dishes most popular in the colder winter months when Chi Spacca's warm, cozy candlelit glow really comes into its own as the perfect Los Angeles date night dinner spot.
7. Cassell's Hamburgers, Koreatown
Burger institution Cassell's Hamburgers has been open since 1948 and now has two Los Angeles locations. One is in KTown inside the Hotel Normandie, and the other is in Downtown Los Angeles. Whichever location Chang is at, he swears by Cassell's Patty Melt, saying in a 2017 interview with Eater, "It's just about one of the best goddamn things you could eat anywhere."
All burgers at Cassell's are cooked to order using antibiotic and hormone-free Aspen Ridge beef, freshly ground daily in-house and cooked on the restaurant's original crossfire broiler. The burger menu here is pretty simple, with five options to choose from.
First up is the aforementioned Patty Melt with cheddar or Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and a side of pickles and mustardy mayo. Other options include the Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, Cassell's ¼ of a pound, and the vegan burger with house-made farro, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, miso, and flax patty.
You can add a range of toppings to enjoy your burger how you like it, from the classics like bacon and grilled onions to chile con carne, mushrooms, and fried eggs. There's also a selection of sauces, including thousand island, ranch, mustard-like mayo, and more.
Alongside the burgers, Cassell's serves up a menu of hearty sandwiches, salads, sides — including their famous potato salad — and shakes. They also serve breakfast all day, with delights like the Denver omelet, breakfast burritos, and banana chocolate chip pancakes.
8. Mariscos Jalico, Fashion District
In the first season of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious," David Chang and Peter Meehan visit several different Los Angeles taco trucks. Though Chang's skeptical at first, Mariscos Jalisco ultimately gets his vote. Chang mentions that the tacos de camaron tastes like har gow — high praise indeed.
There's always a queue at Mariscos Jalisco, especially on weekends. Founded in 2002, this street food truck has been serving up delicious tacos for 20 years, like its crispy shrimp tacos. With four LA locations, the truck has been featured on many TV shows and prides itself on its fresh, delicious food, perfect to curb any taco craving.
As well as crispy shrimp tacos, Mariscos Jalisco is known for the Poseidon, a tostada topped with fresh shrimp ceviche with avocado, octopus, and spicy red aguachile. The Octopus Tostada with fresh avocado, octopus, onion, tomato, and cilantro is always a popular choice in the summer months, and you can even get fresh oysters here for a real foodie experience. Breakfast burritos and nachos are also on the menu — but one thing to note is that Mariscos Jaliscos doesn't accept card payments, so you'll need to bring plenty of cash.
9. The Spare Room (The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel), Hollywood
Another of Chang's favorite spots for pre-dinner drinks is The Spare Room, tucked away inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. With its relaxed speakeasy vibe, dark wood, and cozy leather booths, it's an excellent choice if you're looking to impress company, evoking the bygone era of old Hollywood glamor.
The dress code here is not casual, which means no shorts, baggy clothing, or sneakers. The cocktail menu is impressive, and there are two vintage bowling lanes. Creatively-named libations like Tannic at the Disco made with Grey Goose La Poire, Cointreau, white cranberry, and lime. There's also the Lambrusco Float or Goldenback made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Lustau Amontillado sherry, peach, and salted honey. These items dominate the cocktail menu, though the bartenders here will happily whip you up almost any cocktail you can dream of.
With so many excellent cocktails to choose from, one drink can easily turn into a whole evening exploring the menu, and if you need a place to stay, you could book into one of the hotel's many rooms. You're right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just a stone's throw from the city's best attractions, bars, and restaurants.
10. Parks BBQ, Koreatown
Featured on season one of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious,"Parks BBQ in Koreatown is the place to head for authentic Korean BBQ in Los Angeles. Considered the best of the best, Parks BBQ is committed to using high-quality ingredients, and its award-winning BBQ sauce is sure to keep patrons coming back for more.
Order the best-selling Gal-Bi Prime Beef Short Rib, marinated in the aforementioned award-winning BBQ sauce, go big or go home with the Wagyu Ggot Sal at $95, or opt for the Taste of Park's BBQ with a variety of meat to try. Alongside beef, you'll find pork belly, pork neck, shrimp, and vegetarian options.
Parks also serves up Korean favorites like Stone Pot Rib Eye Bulgogi, Naengmyeon, sweet potato starch noodles in a spicy sauce or chilled beef broth, and Japchae, stir-fried glass noodles with vegetables, plus dumplings, steamed eggs, and assorted green leaves for wrapping your meat. There's a wide range of Korean liquor and sake on offer too, plus the usual wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.