The Panini Press Trick For Reviving Dry Store-Bought Burger Buns

If you want to use your panini press to perk up your burger buns, you have a couple of options as far as technique, depending on how you want your handheld to come out.

The first option is simple: Cook your burger and then toast your bun on the panini press for a minute or two until it's warm and a little browned. Then assemble your burger with cheese, toppings, and condiments as usual. The second option is to treat your burger like a panini sandwich, since, after all, that's what the device was made for. To make your patty melt-style burger, it's best to cook your meat to temperature before getting the sandwich press involved. Next, assemble your burger inside the bun, adding any cheese and condiments you'd like, and press it for a few minutes until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted.

Now that you know that your panini press works for reviving burger buns, give it a try for all your other leftover buns. Hot dog buns are also great in the panini press, and you can squish a couple at a time for weeknight chili dogs or for a warm lobster roll, which is perfect since the numbers of hot dogs and buns in packages also never seem to match up.