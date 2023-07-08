The Major Signs That Your Egg Salad Has Gone Rotten

Egg salad is one of those dishes you can eat over and over without getting bored. In its simplest form, it consists of hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. You can also try this classic egg salad recipe, which calls for additional ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, fresh parsley, and pickles. Avocados, capers, radishes, apples, garlic, tomatoes, or bell peppers can enhance its flavor, too.

This versatile dish differs from country to country, but all recipes call for eggs and mayo-based dressings, Greek yogurt, or other ingredients with a short shelf-life. For this reason, you should always store egg salad in the refrigerator and consume it within three to four days. Since it contains mayo, it also doesn't freeze well.

The question is, how can you tell your egg salad has gone bad? For starters, you could sniff it, but even a week-old salad can smell perfectly fine if stored in proper conditions. Luckily, there are several other signs to watch out for so you can avoid food poisoning.