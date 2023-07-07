'Cherry Blossom Meat' Is A Delicacy In Japan, But What Is It Exactly?

Japanese cuisine has seen its international profile soar to incredible heights in recent years, particularly in the United States, where classic dishes like sushi and ramen have been widely adopted and adapted. Those traveling to Japan for the first time may want to venture beyond these foods and discover those regional delicacies that have yet to hit it big on the international stage. A perfect example can be found in Kumamoto Prefecture, on the southern island of Kyushu, where local chefs specialize in preparing "sakura niku," which translates to English as "cherry blossom meat."

Despite its name, cherry blossom meat has nothing to do with actual cherry blossoms, and it is far from being vegetarian-friendly. Sakura niku refers to horse meat, so where does it get that name from? There are a few theories behind this, the most common being that fresh horse meat has the same bright red color as cherry blossoms. Others say that the name comes from the way raw horse meat is often arranged on plates, mimicking the shape of a cherry blossom. One final theory suggests that horses store more nutrients during the winter, so they are typically slaughtered for their meat in early spring, which happens to be the same season that cherry blossoms bloom in Japan. Whatever the reason behind it may be, the name doesn't tell us much about how this meat is prepared and what it tastes like.