Garbage Salad Tastes So Much Better Than It Sounds
We all know that food waste is a major problem facing our planet. In fact, according to the FDA, around 31% of the total food supply in the U.S. is thrown away. And one way to combat this starts with creativity in the kitchen. While the name may sound unappealing, you can easily use up all your leftovers and about-to-go-bad veggies by creating what's called a garbage salad.
A garbage salad has two goals. The first is to give your body some vitamins and nutrients from a vegetable or protein-rich meal, and the second is to clear out the fridge and make use of what you already have, saving time and money. Basically, anything in your fridge that doesn't need to be cooked can go in the garbage salad, such as carrots or strawberries. And if you have some tasty cooked leftovers like taco meat, grilled chicken, tofu, or even falafel, they get a second chance at life by being thrown into the mix as well.
How to make a garbage salad
To make a garbage salad, you have to get a bit creative. This is because if you had all the ingredients to make a regular salad, you probably would have already made it. So, to start, it might be easier to think of it as a mix of your favorite veggies or meat with dressing instead of a "salad" in the traditional sense. Another important factor is that you can cut all your ingredients into small enough pieces so that the salad is easy to eat and mix together.
If you happen to have a head of lettuce or a bunch of spinach, then you can go the normal chopped salad route. If not, there are other ingredients that can be used as a salad base — like chickpeas. Chickpea salads are packed with protein and can be even more filling than your average lettuce bowl. You can also use tomatoes as your starting point and make a tomato and basil salad with your favorite herbs thrown in. Other options you may have on hand are kale, cucumbers, zucchini, cabbage, carrots, and even cooked pasta.
Salad finishers to add for the perfect meal
Now, what about some protein to make a more filling meal? If you've made a big batch of boiled eggs, you can use a couple and crumble them up or slice them to your dish. You can also add leftover chicken, cut-up deli meat, a handful of walnuts or cashews, or your favorite type of cheese. Fresh mozzarella, feta, shredded cheddar, and blue cheese are always great options. And if you're craving a sweeter taste, make use of those half-eaten cartons of strawberries and blueberries or that bag of grapes.
For the dressing, using a vinaigrette is a good choice because it typically complements most ingredients and adds a beautiful brightness to a salad. Of course, if you already have a premade bottle, you should use that up. But if you have a small amount of red wine vinegar or olive oil left, mix them with some of your favorite herbs for a quick homemade version. A creamy yogurt and herb dressing is another option if you have any leftover plain yogurt. To make this, simply mix the yogurt with vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, dill, and Italian seasonings.