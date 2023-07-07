Garbage Salad Tastes So Much Better Than It Sounds

We all know that food waste is a major problem facing our planet. In fact, according to the FDA, around 31% of the total food supply in the U.S. is thrown away. And one way to combat this starts with creativity in the kitchen. While the name may sound unappealing, you can easily use up all your leftovers and about-to-go-bad veggies by creating what's called a garbage salad.

A garbage salad has two goals. The first is to give your body some vitamins and nutrients from a vegetable or protein-rich meal, and the second is to clear out the fridge and make use of what you already have, saving time and money. Basically, anything in your fridge that doesn't need to be cooked can go in the garbage salad, such as carrots or strawberries. And if you have some tasty cooked leftovers like taco meat, grilled chicken, tofu, or even falafel, they get a second chance at life by being thrown into the mix as well.