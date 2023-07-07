Mixing Up Grilling Season With Aldi's Cheeseburger-Flavored Pizza
What's grilling season without some tasty, succulent burgers to go with it? There are tons of burger variations to try on the grill that never fail to please, like bold and spicy burgers or zesty barbecue cheeseburgers. But what happens when you're craving both a cheeseburger and a pizza for dinner? Well, you no longer have to pick a favorite. Aldi's is selling a cheeseburger-flavored pizza from Mama Cozzi's that you can bake or grill, so if you can't decide if it's pizza or burger night at your house, you can have both simultaneously.
This Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza with BBQ Sauce is such a must-purchase that people have already been sharing it as a tasty Aldi find on social media. One commenter even proclaimed, "Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza is DELISH!!!" Since it's been available in stores since May 10, 2023, it's worth heading out there and buying one (or five) for yourself. The pizzas cost just $6.99, so for even less than you'd typically pay for a burger and fries, you'll get a mouth-watering pizza that combines the flavors you love most. It's a win.
Aldi's cheeseburger-flavored pizza is a burst of flavor
Aldi's cheeseburger-flavored pizza is a convenient take-and-bake variety, filled with all the mouth-watering toppings you'd want to find in a spicy cheeseburger — including tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and BBQ sauce to create an authentic burger taste. What really makes it special is that it has a beef patty that's been crumbled on top to make you feel like you're really biting into a delicious cheeseburger. The other meat ingredient you'll find is bacon, so it's definitely a meat-lovers pizza worth savoring. If you want to take it to another level, you could also try adding a few underrated meat pizza toppings to elevate your experience. Why not?
Oh, let's not forget about the cheese. What's pizza and burgers without cheese, after all? You'll be glad to know that this Mama Cozzi pizza is made with 100% real cheese — it says it right there on the box — in the form of mozzarella and gouda, so you're getting the real deal.
How to grill a pizza for best results
Once you've brought your Mama Cozzi pizza home, you'll want to bake or grill it, but in true burger fashion, you really should grill it. As the New York Times explains, "[Grilling pizza] has to do with high heat and speed. The most celebrated pizzas in the world are baked in ovens that generate temperatures in excess of 900 degrees [Fahrenheit]. At these temperatures... something magical happens to the dough as it rapidly puffs and chars, creating a smoky, crackly eggshell-thin crust that covers a poofy, steamy, lightly chewy crumb underneath." He expands, mentioning that "Unless your home is outfitted with a dedicated pizza oven, the grill is the only piece of equipment where similar temperatures (and thus, similar pizzas) can be achieved."
Knowing how to grill pizza like a pro means preheating the grill so that it's ready to cook your pizza all the way through and create a beautiful crisp on the crust. A hot grill also ensures that you'll get some charred bits on the crust, which will enhance its flavor.
It's also good to turn the pizza during the cooking process so that it all cooks evenly, as Real Simple reports. You'll know it's ready when the crust looks toasty and the cheesy toppings have started to sizzle. Not sure what to have for dinner? Aldi has you covered with their cheeseburger-flavored pizzas.