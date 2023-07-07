Mixing Up Grilling Season With Aldi's Cheeseburger-Flavored Pizza

What's grilling season without some tasty, succulent burgers to go with it? There are tons of burger variations to try on the grill that never fail to please, like bold and spicy burgers or zesty barbecue cheeseburgers. But what happens when you're craving both a cheeseburger and a pizza for dinner? Well, you no longer have to pick a favorite. Aldi's is selling a cheeseburger-flavored pizza from Mama Cozzi's that you can bake or grill, so if you can't decide if it's pizza or burger night at your house, you can have both simultaneously.

This Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza with BBQ Sauce is such a must-purchase that people have already been sharing it as a tasty Aldi find on social media. One commenter even proclaimed, "Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza is DELISH!!!" Since it's been available in stores since May 10, 2023, it's worth heading out there and buying one (or five) for yourself. The pizzas cost just $6.99, so for even less than you'd typically pay for a burger and fries, you'll get a mouth-watering pizza that combines the flavors you love most. It's a win.