$600,000 Worth Of Wine Was Stolen In A Wild LA Heist

While it might sound like a scene from "Mission Impossible," a brazen burglary at a Lincoln Fine Wines in Venice, California wasn't fictional. As the Los Angeles Times reported on July 4, an alleged thief stole approximately $600,000 in wine during an overnight heist. It appears that the individual entered the building by cutting a hole through the roof. During a four-hour period, a large quantity of high-end wine bottles was taken. The store's owner, Nazmul Haque, acknowledged that 10 to 15 years worth of wine-collecting work was eliminated in one devastating act.

Store manager Nick Martinelle told CNN that it appears the thief targeted a particular cellar area. All of the French wines, including some in drawers, were taken. The cellar area did not have security cameras. Some are speculating that the thief might have inside knowledge of the store's layout, which helped the person focus on particular bottles.

It is believed that 75% of the store's inventory was stolen. Martinelle said that some of the bottles are irreplaceable. From Giuseppe Quintarelli wine to a bottle of Chateau Petrus 2016, many of the bottles retailed in the thousands of dollars and are highly sought-after. The store is compiling an inventory list, potentially to recover re-sold bottles.

Although authorities have shared surveillance footage of the alleged criminal and getaway truck, the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating. Haque told the Santa Monica Daily Press that he is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the thief's capture.